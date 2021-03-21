SocialPay boosts quick purchase, payment on social media

Sterling Bank Plc has introduced SocialPay, a secure and convenient solution which allows buyers and sellers to make and receive payment on social media with just a link.

The newly introduced solution provides secure online payment solutions to physical store owners and retailers selling on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter.

Once subscribed to the solution, they can create and share payment link to get paid instantly for their products and services. Divisional, Head Retail and Consumer Banking, Sterling Bank Plc, Shina Atilola, who made this known, also said that SocialPay was introduced to make payment easy for Nigerians engaging in digital commerce.

He said: “Our customers, both retailers and buyers, are now selling and making purchases through social networks. Following this cue, we introduced SocialPay to make it convenient to make and receive a payment within that same ecosystem.”

Also, Atilola said that SocialPay is a secure payment solution for businesses selling online through websites, social media pages/ handles, or WhatsApp for Business.

“With social media networks becoming the centre of everyday life for almost 25 million Nigerians, SocialPay will ensure that these digital natives can make quick purchases and receive payments from social stores.

SocialPay makes payment as simple as clicking a button and the money is immediately transferred. The biggest benefit of the payment solution is that the transacting parties (sellers and buyers) are protected

Like this: Like Loading...