News

SocialPay boosts quick purchase, payment on social media

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sterling Bank Plc has introduced SocialPay, a secure and convenient solution which allows buyers and sellers to make and receive payment on social media with just a link.

 

The newly introduced solution provides secure online payment solutions to physical store owners and retailers selling on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter.

 

Once subscribed to the solution, they can create and share payment link to get paid instantly for their products and services. Divisional, Head Retail and Consumer Banking, Sterling Bank Plc, Shina Atilola, who made this known, also said that SocialPay was introduced to make payment easy for Nigerians engaging in digital commerce.

 

He said: “Our customers, both retailers and buyers, are now selling and making purchases through social networks. Following this cue, we introduced SocialPay to make it convenient to make and receive a payment within that same ecosystem.”

 

Also, Atilola said that SocialPay is a secure payment solution for businesses selling online through websites, social media pages/ handles, or WhatsApp for Business.

 

“With social media networks becoming the centre of everyday life for almost 25 million Nigerians, SocialPay will ensure that these digital natives can make quick purchases and receive payments from social stores.

 

SocialPay makes payment as simple as clicking a button and the money is immediately transferred. The biggest benefit of the payment solution is that the transacting parties (sellers and buyers) are protected

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fuel, electricity prices: Group tackles NLC, TUC against uncoordinated action

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Enugu-based human rights group, International Solidarity for Peace and Human Rights Initiative, yesterday expressed displeasure with what it called an uncoordinated approach of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to the increment in the price of petroleum motor spirit otherwise known as fuel and the electricity tariff in the country. […]
News Top Stories

Hushpuppi is Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker, has case to answer, says EFCC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described Hushpuppi, an Instagram celebrity, who was recently arrested in Dubai, as “Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker.” In a statement to TheCable on Thursday, the commission said it is now tracking other fraudsters directly involved with Hushpuppi, adding that “he has a case to answer.” ReplyReply AllForward DeleteSpam SHOCKING […]
News

Pope Francis names 13 new cardinals to be appointed on Nov 28

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Pope Francis has announced the appointment of 13 new cardinals on Sunday, including archbishops from the U.S., Rwanda and the Philippines.   The appointments will be formalised in a consistory, a meeting of cardinals, on Nov. 28, the pontiff said during his Sunday Angelus message.   Nine of the appointees are under 80, and as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica