‘Societe Generale wants to grow organically in Africa’

Chief Executive Officer, Societe Generale, Frederic Oudea, has said that the French lender wants to grow organically in Africa amid uncertainties such as the post-pandemic recovery and insecurity. Oudea, who will be ending his 15-year reign at the bank next year, told journalists in Abidjan, that he sees the African business, which makes up about eight per cent of revenue, expanding gradually.

 

“Geographic expansion is not a priority,” said Oudea, stating that the lender prefers to consolidate its presence in markets where it’s a leader or has the potential to become one.

 

“The priority is to continue a very dynamic organic growth in a very uncertain climate from the COVID-19 crisis and new geopolitical challenges.” SocGen’s Ivorian unit, which invited the Paris-based executive and other top officials to mark its 60th year in operation, has opened a department dedicated to financing the green economy to contribute to the bank’s global push to raise 300 billion euros ($317 billion) for such deals over the next few years, Oudea said.

 

SocGen, which has a presence in 19 African countries, has also been leveraging a three-year-old partnership with Johannesburg-based Absa Group to extend its reach on the continent.

 

“COVID and, in part, the South African situation, have slightly impacted that collaboration’s dynamism in recent months,” said Laurent Goutard, who heads international banking for several regions, including Africa. “We are working to ensure that that partnership continues to grow.”

 

