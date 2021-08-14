Societies that don’t involve women in governance play at half strength – Ochiagha

Lady Chikwue Ochiagha, a legal practitioner, Notary public, was the former National President of the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) from 1992-1994. The association exposed her to fighting for the rights of women and gender related issues. She told Flora Onwudiwe that YWCA as a faith-based non-governmental organisation ensured that the barbaric practice of female genital mutilation was put to an end after training young girls who championed the awareness campaign. She spoke on these and other issues. Excerpts….

Why was the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) established?

The YWCA was formed in 1855 in London, United Kingdom, by two women. And it was founded based on prayer and service. So you can see how the name evolved and it was at that time when there was war. The women who were the key actors are Emma Roberts and Mary Jane Kinnaird and they saw the need for providing for soldiers who were fighting the war. Noticing the gap of care being provided to them, they began to offer voluntary services to these people. It was through this collaboration that this body eventually emerged as the Young Women’s Christian Association. Then from Britain it began to expand to other countries and was brought to Nigeria in 1906 by Bishop Herbert Tugwell, a colonial Anglican Priest and the first port of landing in Nigeria was Abeokuta in Ogun State. So that is how YWCA came to Nigeria.

Going by your explanation, the men were at the war fronts and the need to care for them led to establishing of YWCA?

I can’t claim to have a good knowledge of the background information. But the YMCA is the male version of YWCA. And incidentally, we collaborate very well and work together. For instance, every year in the month of November, we have a joint programme which we call the week of prayer.

The two World Wars have been long over, so…

The YWCA is basically advocating for the human right of the women and girls. We advocate on all issues that affect women, having noticed the gap that government as a body is not able to fill, all women need, is an NGO. Also, doing the work of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and taking care of all of the issues around women and girls, advocating for their rights, empowerment of women to have financial capacity to stand on their own in the event of any eventuality. We also take care of political aspects of women’s lives. Women must occupy decision making positions; it can’t just be men alone because you cannot be shaving my hair in my absence, otherwise something definitely will be wrong with your policies.

You were among the few women that frowned at the percentage of women included in ministerial appointments in 2015; from the 35 percent they always talk about it became eight percent. Could you give us the reason why it is an issue?

It is an issue because no society will expect to break even, will expect to develop with half players. Women constitute just by guessing 50 percent of society just like a football team constituting 11 players; if that team now decides to play with just five or six players, how do they expect to score goals? So playing in a society without women is equivalent to playing with half a team and that will hardly have a success story in the end. It is important that women who by all standards are problem solvers, care givers and solution providers are not left out in making sure that the society develops. So it is a key factor. Look at what is happening in Rwanda, part of the success story of Rwanda today is the inclusion of women in governance. I mean you can’t gloss over what women can do.

The administration that gave women 35 percent slot, how would you assess the performances of the women at that time; perhaps the one that gave just eight percent may have based its decision on performance of the former group, or what is your comment?

Did we even have up to 35 percent affirmation, it was just a campaign and the government at the time promised to make it 35 percent affirmation for women. But we never had it anyway, however the truth of the matter is that at that time we had more women than we have now. And the was the drop to eight percent which generated a lot of concern especially among the women knowing full well that we’re just being discriminated against, being marginalized and not allowed to contribute our quota to development. Now at that time, the women that were in positions did their best. I will not shy away from the truth that even amongst women there are bad eggs. So in politics women who are bad are there, men who are bad are there. So whether we had more of the bad ones, when we had something close to 35 percent affirmation than now is for everybody to judge. But the truth of the matter remains that when we had something near 35 percent and now just eight percent, you can’t compare the two. Definitely eight percent shouldn’t be mentioned at all.

You campaigned against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in remote communities, how terrible were the practices in these communities?

It was really bad. Female mutilation or cut as some people have chosen to call it now is very barbaric. A lot of women suffered from it for reasons which we have all found out now do not thrive and cannot fly. It was an archaic practice that our forefathers started and we were practicing it until modern reasoning began to hold sway. Now in those days, the women underwent these harmful practices under the guise that they were being protected from being promiscuous and wayward. The truth of the matter is that have you really changed that story, that narrative even in the recent days, when you still have prostitutes everywhere? Now when you weigh the disadvantages that have now been brought up as a result of that bad practice you will discover that you have achieved nothing. Talking about the health implication which was a very big issue as people lost their lives, people got injured beyond repair, especially when you had traditional method of cutting without the use of sterilised instruments, destroying people’s lives, destroying people’s organs and all that. When you have tampered with their sexual ability through such an exercise, the woman lives with a man that she cannot satisfy and at the end of day, the man tries to get satisfaction somewhere else, what have you achieved? So you discover that invariably you have not achieved anything, it would have been better to have left the young girl the way she was created by God and l e t her exercise her sexual right in full without inhibition from any quarters at all.

How many communities and in which states were FGM practised?

We worked in about three communities in Enugu State, during my period as the national president of YWCA and it was a huge success, and what we did in those communities was training young girls who later became foot soldiers and took over the campaign. The idea of the sponsors of that programme, because we had those that sponsored the outreach, was to train our people because we can’t be there. So the best approach was to train our girls in those communities who became champions in continuing the campaign and they were able to achieve a lot in those three communities in Enugu S t a t e . We left a legacy, we had comyoung women champions who took over and continued with the campaign.

Were there any challenges and how did you overcome them?

Oh yes you don’t challenge a structure without the structure fighting back. Remember that stopping it would diminish the economic importance of the people who were practicing it. Because people paid to do it, so you are fighting a structure and that structure definitely will fight back. The way we were able to do it was to carry the traditional rulers along; religious leaders partnered with us and carrying these stakeholders along, convincing them and getting them to see reason with you was crucial. Of course the structure would collapse; so our strategy was the use of local traditional rulers, getting them on our side, getting the religious leaders also on our side helped.

Female lawyers have an umbrella body, International Federation for Women Lawyers( FIDA ), what has the body done to tackle inhuman treatment meted to widows, at least to ease their lives from threats of families?

Oh yes FIDA is fantastic. I can say that because FIDA till today runs free of charge services for women who are marginalised. Whether widows, whether victims of violence, sexual harassment, rape, domestic violence, FIDA will always stand behind such women. So the role of FIDA as a legal body offers more of legal services, free legal services, to women who fall into these categories that I mentioned. FIDA will always come in handy in assisting. We had a case we collaborated with FIDA during my tenure of a young girl who was forced into a marriage, a child marriage; it wasn’t good what she did but she was pushed by frustration to the extent that the man would have to tie her in other to have sexual intercourse with her. One day in anger stabbed this man. Of course the law stepped in, but FIDA and YWCA partnered at the time to assist; you cannot talk of committing murder and willing to kill her, something pushed her to the place she found herself; so we collaborate with FIDA if the need arises especially where legal issues are involved.

You are a mother and career woman; could you reveal the secret of the success of your marriage?

It is a simple principle of balancing out; it is a very simple principle and policy of balancing out. Women by nature multi task, it is naturally in them and for you to be able to multi task and cope you must be able to balance it out, because you must know when to stop as a career person , you must know when to stop as an NGO activist and you must know when to stop as a wife. Put all of them on the table they are all important ingredients of the life of a woman and then spread a balance so that you don’t rob Peter to pay Paul. You must allocate time, resources, energy; each aspect and balance them out and you are good to go.

