Society Committee Against COVID-19 names Runsewe ambassador

The Society Committee Against COVID – 19 has commended the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC),Otunba Segun Runsewe, for his commitment towards the fight to contain COVID – 19 pandemic in the country and named him SOCCOVID Ambassador in recognition of this. According to the National Coordinator, Society Committee Against COVID-19, Dr. Kenneth Ibe Kalu, Runsewe, who is also the President of World Crafts Council, Africa Region, is being recognised his role, kind contribution and immense support to the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and Non-Governmental Organisations and the private sector in fighting the pandemic. ‘‘Our Organisation is not ignorant of the informed programmes you have created to educate Nigerians on the various dangers COVID -19 poses to our existence which has formed a major rallying point of eradicating Coronavirus in Nigeria,’’ said Kalu.

He added that Runsewe has demonstrated the love that can only prove that humanity exist to help each other. He said that SOCOCOVID is a non-governmental organisation that is pulling resources together to join others in the critical response to flatten the curve of the spread of the deadly pandemic. Kalu furthered stated that SOCOCOVID is among the first Non-Governmental groups to pay fines for the release of five inmates from Suleja Correctional Detention Centre in line with the decongestion order of President Muhammadu Buhari and re-united them with their families.

While decorating Runsewe as SOCOCOVID ambassador, Kalu said that in signing the National COVID-19 Support Register as SOCOCOVID Ambassador, Runsewe is telling his own story in respect of the role he has played in the fight against the pandemic and that posterity will never forget him. The National COVID-19 Support Register as SOCOCOVID when launched will be displayed in the National Assembly, state assemblies, tertiary institutions, national archives, foreign embassies and high commissions in Nigeria, Nigeria foreign missions abroad and Diaspora chapter. Runsewe in his remark expressed gratitude to the organisers for their good work and commitment to the country and Nigerians.

The Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, in her key note address also thanked the Society Committee Against COVID -19 for their great initiative in undertaking such a laudable idea. She urged everyone to support the initiative and adhere to the COVID – 19 protocols at all times. She encouraged those who are financially blessed to remember to continuously offer a helping hand to the less privileged.

Like this: Like Loading...