Body & Soul

Society Lady, Nkiru Anumudu adjusts to new realities

Posted on

I

t is without a cast of a doubt that life would never be the same for stylish society lady, Nkiru Anumudu, even as she continues to reflect on the fond memories and times shared with her late husband and billionaire businessman, Willy Anumudu, who passed on not long ago, after a brief illness.

 

Known for their love for parties, the couple attended several of them together.

 

 

However, as Nkiru reflects on such outings, it is obvious that she would no longer have the fond company of her better half as she have to step out all by herself.

 

It is needless to say that Nkiru would have to adjust to a life without her loving hubby and face the realities.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

