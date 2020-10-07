Sodje hails NFF’s success with Nigeria’s pursuit of Akpoguma

Former Nigeria international and member of the newly inaugurated Delta State Football Association Sam Sodje has hailed the success of the Nigeria Football Federation on securing the international future of Hoffenheim and former Germany U-20 national team captain Kelvin Akpoguma.

Sodje speaking in a chat with brila.net described the latest acquisition as good news and a great addition to the Nigerian national football team stressing that it is good to have been able to secure the switch of allegiance.

“It is a good effort from the NFF that secured Akpoguma; he is a terrific defender and I wish him a good international future with Nigeria. “I know that he will enjoy the supports of fans as he gets integrated into the Super Eagles team.”

The 25-year-old was born to a Nigerian father and German mother and has represented Germany the U-16, U-17, U-18, U-19 and the U-20 level, but yet to make a senior international appearance for Germany. Akpoguma is currently with the team in Austria as they prepare for the clash against Algeria and Tunisia next week.

He becomes the latest player after Cyril Dessers, Ola Aina, Tyrone Ebuehi, Kingsley Ehizibue, Maduka Okoye, Brian Idowu, and Joe Aribo to switched allegiance to Nigeria under the watch Gernot Rohr.

