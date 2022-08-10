Sodje hails Team Nigeria, minister for excellent C’wealth Games outing

Former Nigerian international Sam Sodje has said the excellent performance of Team Nigeria athletes at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England underlines the possibility of the country’s potential to fly high when talents are provided with the right environment.

Nigeria enjoyed the best showing in the history of the Games after the country’s athletes won a whopping 13 gold medals.

Sodje, who witnessed the Games live in Birmingham, said he was enveloped by a sense of pride throughout due to the impressive performances of the country’s athletes.

He congratulated Nigerians, especially Sports Minister Sunday Dare and Chief Tony Okowa, President, Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) who is also the Executive Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission, for reaping the rewards of their efforts.

He said: “The excellent outing of the Nigerian contingent to the just-concluded Commonwealth Games, that I personally witnessed, is a sure proof of the excellent work that officials of the nation’s sports sector put in place in developing and preparing our athletes for the Games.

“Notwithstanding the difficulties in managing our sports because of the high expectations of Nigerians, this successful outing only goes to show what our youths can achieve if given the proper environment to perform and all things are properly done for our young men and women to exhibit their God-given talents. “

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...