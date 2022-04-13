Sodje: No coach can succeed with Eagles for now

…says administrative problems must be fixed

Ex-international Sam Sodje has said no coach will succeed with the Super Eagles if the country does not fix the administrative problems noticed in Nigerian football. The former defender was reacting to a story that the Nigeria Football Federation had shortlisted top-class coaches including former PSG Manager, Laurent Blanc, ex-Netherlands star Phillip Cocu and Jose Peseiro for the Super Eagles job. The former Super Eagles defender said it does not matter if the NFF hired the best coach in the world if the endemic problems around the management of football are not stamped out, there wouldn’t be a success with any national teams.

He said the coaches linked with the Eagles’ job are top class and they have the capacity to deliver in an environment that is suitable for football growth. “But such an environment is not available in Nigerian football and that may stifle the coach that they may hire. The names that have been linked with the Super Eagles are very good coaches; it does not matter if they have handled African teams before or not, a coach can always do well anywhere but that system must be right for him to succeed. We have to fix the problem of administration before we can talk about success with the national team. No coach will succeed with the administrators that we have now,” he said. He said the failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup has set the country’s football back greatly and it could take a long time to recover.

