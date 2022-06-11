Back Page Columnist

Sodje: Qualifiers in Africa tough, Eagles coach needs more homebased players

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…says team conceding too many goals

A former international Sam Sodje has urged the new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro to inject more local players into the team in the prosecution of African Cup of Nations qualifiers, saying football on the continent is becoming tougher.

The former West Brom defender said players playing in the local league would understand the weather and the surfaces of pitches on the continent better than most of their counterparts who are based abroad and come into the country just a few days to matches, saying a good blend of foreign and home-based stars could make the Eagles more solid.

He said Peseiro needs to stay more in Nigeria and watch the Nigerian League to scout for players who could be useful to him in the national team. He said it is too early to judge the performance of the coach having lost two of the three matches he has overseen since he took over. Eagles lost 2-1 to Mexico in Peseiro’s first match in charge and followed that up with a narrow defeat in the hands of Ecuador a few days later.

The three-time African champions also had to come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Siera Leone in an AFCON qualifier played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Thursday. “It is too early to judge him now; he is just getting to know the team and I think we need to give him more time to understand the terrain and the boys he is working with. He needs to get quality advice and use it and for me, the coach has to look inwards and work more with the players in our league. African football is getting tougher and when we have a blend of home-based and foreign-based professionals, it will be easier to play the African football,” he said.

The former Leeds United player expressed worry over the porous defence of the Super Eagles. He said the team is conceding too many goals and that should be a concern for the coach. He noted that the Eagles have conceded in all but one of their last four matches and for a team to win, it must tighten up its defensive line. “One area the coach needs to look at is the defence of this team; no matter how good a side his in terms of attack, you can’t win anything when your back is bad.

I have always said that the Eagles need a coach, particularly for the defenders; if he doesn’t have a specialist in defence in his crew, he needs to get one immediately. I heard him saying he wants to play attacking football and what we saw yesterday when he used just two midfielders exposed his side to danger too many times. Play all the attacking football but your back must be good if you want to win anything,” he said. Eagles face Sao Tome and Principe on Monday in Morocco, and Sodje said this is the kind of game the Nigerian team must kill off as quickly as possible. “We know that football is unpredictable but we shouldn’t have much problem winning games like this. I hope we can express ourselves in this one and pick up the three points,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

State of emergency: Why only Anambra?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Presidency or, better still, the Attorney-General of the Federal Government and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has reportedly threatened Anambra State with a state of emergency; his ostensible reason being the killing spree ongoing in the entire South-east region, Anambra inclusive. Some have attributed the killings to Independence-seeking Igbo under the umbrella of the […]
Back Page Columnist

Alternative to PMS abandoned by FG

Posted on Author Femi Falana

As an opposition political party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) had claimed that fuel subsidy was a fraud perpetrated by the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration.   Its presidential candidate, General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) had promised to stop such fraudulent subsidy. He also promised to make the comatose refineries work and build new ones if elected […]
Back Page Columnist

Different people, different forms of government (part 17)

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME san, ofr

Introduction   Last week, we started our discourse on Monarchy, wherein, we discussed the history, characteristics and roles of monarchs. Today, we shall conclude our discourse on Monarchy, starting with the powers of monarchs. Please, read on.   Powers of the monarch   In an absolute monarchy, the monarch rules as an autocrat, with absolute […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica