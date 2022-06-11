Sodje: Qualifiers in Africa tough, Eagles coach needs more homebased players

…says team conceding too many goals

A former international Sam Sodje has urged the new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro to inject more local players into the team in the prosecution of African Cup of Nations qualifiers, saying football on the continent is becoming tougher.

The former West Brom defender said players playing in the local league would understand the weather and the surfaces of pitches on the continent better than most of their counterparts who are based abroad and come into the country just a few days to matches, saying a good blend of foreign and home-based stars could make the Eagles more solid.

He said Peseiro needs to stay more in Nigeria and watch the Nigerian League to scout for players who could be useful to him in the national team. He said it is too early to judge the performance of the coach having lost two of the three matches he has overseen since he took over. Eagles lost 2-1 to Mexico in Peseiro’s first match in charge and followed that up with a narrow defeat in the hands of Ecuador a few days later.

The three-time African champions also had to come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Siera Leone in an AFCON qualifier played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Thursday. “It is too early to judge him now; he is just getting to know the team and I think we need to give him more time to understand the terrain and the boys he is working with. He needs to get quality advice and use it and for me, the coach has to look inwards and work more with the players in our league. African football is getting tougher and when we have a blend of home-based and foreign-based professionals, it will be easier to play the African football,” he said.

The former Leeds United player expressed worry over the porous defence of the Super Eagles. He said the team is conceding too many goals and that should be a concern for the coach. He noted that the Eagles have conceded in all but one of their last four matches and for a team to win, it must tighten up its defensive line. “One area the coach needs to look at is the defence of this team; no matter how good a side his in terms of attack, you can’t win anything when your back is bad.

I have always said that the Eagles need a coach, particularly for the defenders; if he doesn’t have a specialist in defence in his crew, he needs to get one immediately. I heard him saying he wants to play attacking football and what we saw yesterday when he used just two midfielders exposed his side to danger too many times. Play all the attacking football but your back must be good if you want to win anything,” he said. Eagles face Sao Tome and Principe on Monday in Morocco, and Sodje said this is the kind of game the Nigerian team must kill off as quickly as possible. “We know that football is unpredictable but we shouldn’t have much problem winning games like this. I hope we can express ourselves in this one and pick up the three points,” he said.

