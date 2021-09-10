Metro & Crime

Sodomists allegedly rape 65-year-old man to coma

A 65-year-old farmer, Gilbert Nnaji has reportedly slipped into coma after he was allegedly raped by two middle-aged men in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The victim was said to have been found in the room of the two suspects simply known as Boniface and Roland after he failed to return home when he went to visit his son at Ajilo area of the town. Nnaji was found in a state of coma in the room of the suspected sodomists who were caught after one of the neighbours raised the alarm. According to the victim’s daughter, Alaba Nnaji, they were surprised when police came to their house to arrest their mother for leaving their father drunk. She said, “On Friday, I went to church. So, when I came back, I asked for my father from my mother.

She said he went to see my brother at Ajilo area around 6 pm. We waited till around 9pm, but when we didn’t see him, I called my sister to ask if my father was with her where she sells at the junction, but she said no. “Police came to arrest my mother accusing her of leaving her husband drunk. But my mother told them that her husband doesn’t drink but only takes snuff and that we have been looking for him since Friday. “The police said they picked him from one house where he was locked up. They said it was the neighbour who lives in the house who came to report the case.

The neighbours told us that they raped him through his anus and two of the suspects have been arrested, but one ran away.” Also one of the neighbours that called in the police said, “When they brought the man, I challenged them and they said the man is their father and that they want to take care of him. “So, the following day, when they did not release the man, I shouted to call the attention of others in the area. The suspects fought me while the neighbours went to call the police who came to rescue baba.” When contacted over the development, the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, said the suspects had been charged to court.

