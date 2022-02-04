Sofiat Kehinde: A victim of poor parenting in Nigeria

I am an advocate of good parenting who has used every opportunity to do my advocacy. In 2020, I was in the High Court of Ebonyi State, Ezzamgbo, to defend myself in a N2 billion defamation suit filed against me in my bid to defend and protect Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umahi. Mounting the witness box, the presiding judge, His Lordship, Justice Frank Edem, asked my name and occupation(s). I told him my name; and that my occupations were “husband of one wife” and “parent to my children”! The court and everyone within earshot were surprised at my claim of occupations.

Quizzically, some people in the court conducted random psychiatric examinations on me to determine my mentally stability! The presiding judge ruled that: “Parenting cannot be said to be an occupation”; and every other person in the court echoed: “As the court pleases”! With that, my view to the contrary became untenable. I tucked my reservations and my advocacy in my finity, hoping to continue the drive for the proper appreciation of good parenting in the modern society some other time and in a more liberal environment. To be candid, the depreciation of the social value system and other associated ills in the society are direct offshoots of poor parenting.

News of the killing of Sofiat Kehinde, a 15-year-old teenager, by a teenage money ritual gang comprising her ex-boyfriend and another teenager she dated until her brutal killing is disheartening. That development is a sad commentary on the state of parenting in our society. Because parenting is seen as an unprofitable pastime and not an occupation, parents have abandoned and abdicated their responsibilities and squarely faced the pursuit of money-yielding ventures. The questions that keep popping up in sane minds upon appraisal of the circumstances of Sofiat Kehinde’s gruesome murder are many: Had the assailants and their victim no parents/guardians? Of course they did not fall from the sky.

No. They respectively have fathers and mothers. Assuming without conceding that some of their parents have passed on, these criminal teenagers have relations who serve as their guardians. So, what values did the parents or guardians of these teenagers teach them? Should Sofiat Kehinde already have an ex-boyfriend and be dating a second boy at the age of 15 with the full knowledge of her parents? Sofiat Kehinde’s elder sister unabashedly stated in an interview that at 8 p.m. on that fateful day, she called the deceased who left without as much as informing or seeking permission from anybody to inquire if the deceased would be passing the night at the place she had gone to! From his so-called boyfriend’s interview, it was clear that Sofiat Kehinde severally “spent time” with him in his crib during which period of time the plan to kill her for money ritual was hatched; money was saved; and other ritual items were also gradually sourced! These heart-breaking pieces of information evince the lacunae of good or positive parenting which consumed Sofiat and is consuming millions even as you read this piece.

The fact is that Sofiat lacked good parenting and so, metamorphosed into an unrestrained or licentious teenager governed by her appetites, whims and caprices. The trio which were basic symptoms of poor parenting ultimately led her to her early grave! The age range and psychological make-ups of the four teenage boys who constituted the money ritual gang present yet another terrible dimension of the collapse of parenting in our society.

The ex-boyfriend of the 15-year-old late Sofiat Kehinde who initiated the crime was a teenager! One wonders what he knew about money. From his account, the parents or guardians were not available to prepare him for life; teach him the meaning of wealth; when to pursue wealth; and how to pursue wealth? Consequently, social media filled that parenting gap. According to the teenage villain, he learnt the formula for money ritual (yahoo plus) from Facebook and screenshot it.

Because his criminal mentees lacked good parenting, the crime initiator easily usurped that gap and taught them that killing a human being to make money was good and effective. That they did not tell any of their respective parents or guardians throughout the gestation and consummation of the heinous murder was instructive.

I have listened to arguments of people transferring aggressions which failed parents deserved to social media censure agencies. Their argument which derives from the confessed source of money ritual formula is that our system has failed to adequately censure social media content; and social media is corrupting our teenagers.

This argument is infantile because good parenting would have taught the teenagers how to trim their desires and curiosity as well as the art of rejecting rather than feasting on negative content. In all, Sofiat Kehinde was a victim of lack of parenting. Until we recognise parenting as a profitable occupation, our country, society and posterity shall continue to fall victims of poor or total lack of parenting. Rest in peace, Sofiat Kehinde and many other unreported victims of lack of parenting.

