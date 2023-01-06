SOG releases new single, Baba Na You

Silas Odiasnose, popularly known in the gospel music circle as Son of G o d (SOG), has just completed a refreshingly different gospel item, a new single titled ‘Baba Na You’. The single was packaged by himself and Dr. Cash, while the mastering was done conscientiously by Pat Ochei. The 20 year talented singer and songwriter studied music formally in Mountain Top University, owned by Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM). S.O.G who majored in guitar, keyboard and production brought all to bear meticulously in this single work on showcase. He is pretty grateful to his parents whom he insisted gave him all the golden chance to begin the project which everybody is proud of today.
