SOKAPU: Bandits occupying over 100 communities in Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), yesterday raised the alarm that violent bandits suspected to be Fulani militia have sacked over 100 communities in Kaduna State, driven the villagers out of their homes and taken over their land. Speaking on the backdrop of thereportbytheGovernor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, that Boko Haram had hoisted their flag in the state, the union said the revelation was, “consistent with the cry of SOKAPU that over 100 communities of Southern Kaduna have been captured and its inhabitant terrorised away after which the invaders (that surviving victims always identify as armed Fulani herdsmen) took over.”

A statement made available to journalists in Kaduna and signed by its spokesman, Luka Binniyat, SOKAPU said: “The widening of the corridor of terror and the creation of more ungoverned spaces in Kaduna state, particularly in Southern Kaduna, should give every normal thinking resident of Kaduna state sleepless nights.

“From the concerns of the Niger State Governor, it would seem that these armed herdsmen may have formed an alliance with Boko Haram to step up the violence unleashed on Chikun LGA especially the huge swath of lands that connects Kuriga, Kunai, Chikun, and Kakau Wards in Kaduna State to Shiroro and Kuta LGAs of Niger State. “We have severally mentioned in that since 2020, at least 45 Gbagyi communities in Chikun LGA bordering Niger State have been captured and occupied by violent armed men.”

