SOKAPU Chair: With 100 communities under bandits, we can’t vote anybody in 2023

Awemi Dio Maisamari is the new Chairman, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU). Maisamari says even though the attacks in the area have reduced, it has not stopped. Maisamari tells BABA NEGEDU in this interview in Kaduna that there are divergent views and interests of the 2023 general elections, but the union is committed to the interest and protection of the Southern Kaduna people, and that is why they have put up a political committee to fashion out their rules of engagement

What is the situation since you assumed office as the National President of SOKAPU?

We are moving on and doing our best, but like every endeavor there are challenges and when there come we address them.

What are these challenges that the union is facing presently?

The challenges are in line with what Nigeria as a whole is facing, the first one is that there is a diversion of interest because of politics, because we are in the political period. You know politics is a matter of interest and when times like this comes people are positioning themselves in such a way that their own interest will be protected.

But as an umbrella organization that has the mandate to defend and protect the interest of the Southern Kaduna people, we cannot appear to be purely partisan. So in as much as the pressure is there, everybody wants to get our attention so that we can align with him or his own position, our concern is that wherever we decide to go, the interest of our people will be best protected there. As it is today, that is our main concern.

Talking about the political situation, has SOKAPU decided where it is going, because recently some clergy men from the zone also met with the governorship candidates in the states….

I am aware of that meeting, but for SOKAPU the criteria we want to use is still evolving; it is still ongoing, because if you look at the meeting between the pastors and the candidates, it was a mere public appearance, what they did was just for the public, but the one that we will engage one on one with the candidates is still ongoing, so an objective criteria for accessing the candidates in various aspects is still possible. At times you might even access the candidates without meeting them. So there are other methods on how these things can be done. So we are aware and we are putting them together.

Is it true to say that SOKAPU will be supporting the Labour Party Governorship candidate, Jonathan Asake because he is your immediate past president?

If you remember, the first statement we made after the former president left his position, was that we are going to give a level playing field to all the candidates including those from Southern Kaduna and other areas. We are going to assess them, putting in place all other criteria necessary before taking a decision. So it is not just because the person comes from Southern Kaduna we will support that person, it is not going to be so. There are variables that we are going to put into consideration, so for now we are not ruling out anybody whether from Southern, Northern or Central Kaduna until the decision is made.

But what is the position of SOKAPU on the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the All progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna and at the center?

We are actually very far from there and these are the things that we are looking into, these are the kind of situations and variables we are putting into consideration in arriving at what we will do. If a party has gone for a Muslim/Muslim ticket, it is already telling us that it does not care about the feelings of half of the population of Kaduna State. From the word go, he is saying I will not be fair to all, he will not do justice to all. So he is helping us to make our decision; he is telling us that we cannot trust his sense of judgment, justice, fairness and equity.

Even now that he is yet to be there, he has shown that he will not be fair to all. He is still looking for the position, what happens when he is already there he will become more rigid in his approach.

As part of your consultation, what is SOKAPU putting as its demands to the candidates?

Actually, this is the work that the SOKAPU political committee is doing, and as I speak with you, we are waiting for their recommendation, once they submit the recommendation and SOKAPU takes a decision on it, that is when you will hear us coming out clearly to state our position. There is a political committee working on that and I will not want to preempt their work.

From all indications, the attacks have reduced, what is the situation now?

Yes, to some extent it has reduced, but it has not stopped, and also the occupied communities are still occupied up till I speak with you. People cannot harvest their crops, work on their farms, they cannot travel out of their vicinity freely, even on the highway last week, there were attacks, and even in the communities attacks are still taking place, so these things are still going on.

You talk about occupation, how many communities are occupied and what are you doing to dislodge those occupying those communities for the residents to go back?

As at the last count there were more than a hundred communities that were displaced and under occupation. Also when people talk about Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs) to see people in churches, primary schools or other public buildings, we don’t have a culture of that in Southern Kaduna. We cannot abandon our people to their fate.

As people are displaced, what we normally do is that they move and squat with friends and relations in other villages that are not displaced because of that you hardly see people that are mainly described as IDPs in certain places. But if we are going to take note of the people that are staying with friends and relatives they are in hundreds of thousands.

Some of these, let me say not directly because of attacks but also because nearby villages have been attacked and displaced, it is normal for those close by to all run for their dear lives so that they will not be attacked. So if you put all these into consideration, we will have over two hundred thousand villages.

So, what actually are you doing on your part and in collaboration with security agencies to dislodge the invaders?

On our own part we are doing the little bit we can do, with the help of NGOs and other spirited individuals, we have been doing our best for over a decade ago, that was before the security situation deteriorated to what it is now. But we will continue to do it.

However, the main challenge now is that we don’t have enough resources and at times donor fatigue sets in, because you do not expect a satisfactory contribution all across the board. There are times you will have enough, there are times you don’t have enough.

But talking about the government, we have lost hope in the government coming to our aid, we do not believe the government cares enough, they are not doing enough, particularly the Kaduna state Government they have come out to tell us that they will not work with community Development Association. So whoever they are working with, we don’t know, as far as we are concerned we have not seen any helping hand. Government has not been forthcoming at all, that is the reality we are trying to live with.

Occasionally, we see them moving about with some materials here and there, but they have not been consistent, if we put our hope in them we are going to be highly disappointed in them.

So there are no plans in place security wise to reclaim the communities?

For now, most communities have been overpowered and that is why they had to relocate, that is in a case where the community is not burnt down and destroyed.

Those still standing are being used as base by some of the bandits. Talking about displacing them, I don’t think we can boost enough fire power to displace these people. Talking about working with the government, they have not shown us that willingness and support to the communities to do that.

They insist the government can handle the situation, but we don’t know who they are working with, all we see is that our lands have not been liberated, so our people cannot go home. Those who tried to go back many are killed in the process, many try to go and see what is left of their farms and things in the community many don’t make it back. Some are abducted and held for ransom, so it is not safe for the people to go back, so the security operatives have a lot to do.

