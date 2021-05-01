Metro & Crime

SOKAPU: Gunmen holding 65 southern Kaduna people asking for N350m ransom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Six days after 65 Adara natives were abducted from Libere Gida, Kallah Ward in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, their abductors have demanded N350million ransom for their release.
According to the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), the kidnappers have been in touch with the community asking for ransom.
ISOKAPU had reported that 10 out of the 65 abducted villagers escaped a day after they were kidnapped, stressing going by the latest village headcount, 72 persons were being held by the kidnappers.
“They are made up of 16 males and 56 females.
“It will therefore mean that the kidnappers have captured some other persons to make up for the 77 captives they are claiming,” the group stated in a statement by its spokesman, Mr Luka Binniyat.
“Surprisingly, Kaduna State Government that has made it a habit of churning out daily updates on the security situation in Kaduna State has not made any mention of this mass abduction which occurred in Libere Gida around 11:30 pm of the 22nd April 2021.
“Libere is close to the three major IDP camps in Kajuru LGA. They are in Kallah town, Geffe and Rimau where not less than 5,000 have been staying under subhuman conditions since they were chased out from their various villages in May 2020 by armed men.
“Kaduna State government has never visited or mentioned their existence not to talk of assisting them with any relief materials.”
Binniyat further stated: “After unceasing siege on farming communities in Kajuru LGA, more communities have fallen under the control of these armed men, which we now suspect to be a coalition of armed herdsmen and Boko Haram.
“In the past one week, communities of Libere village in Kallah ward, Kujeni and part of Kutura in Tantatu ward, including Kurmin Wali in Afogo ward have fled. This is in addition to the 26 other Adara communities of Kajuru that have fallen to the armed invaders, some of them dating back to 2019.
“They communities are listed below according their wards: Kallah Ward – Kihoro-Libere, Bakin Kogi, Umiko, Magunguna, Idazo, Ungwan, Galadima, Ungwan Guza, Etiss, Ungwan Ma’aji, Ungwan Dantata, Ungwan Araha 1 & 2, Ungwan Goshi, Ungwan Shaban, Ungwan Jibo, Ungwan Maijama’a, Ungwan Sako, Ungwan Maidoki, Ungwan Masaba
“Tantatu Ward, Ungwan Makware, Idon WardE, Edanu Ungwan Mudi, Ungwan Rana, Ifele, Ungwan Gora. The total number of communities captured by the armed invaders in Kajuru LGA is now 31.
“Not less than 100 communities of Southern Kaduna are already in the hands of the invaders.
“Some of the communities in Chikun LGA are contagious to Shiroro LGA of Niger State, where Boko Haram hoisted its flag last week.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

No strike in Rivers as govt, NLC reach agreement

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned protest in Rivers State following an agreement with the state government. A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim said officials of NLC led by its National President, Ayuba Wabba, reached the agreement in a meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt. […]
Metro & Crime

Disaster Management: NEMA trains 41 staff on basic first aid administration

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has trained 41 staff of the agency on Basic First Aid Administration for emergency and disaster management situations. Mr Evans Ugoh, Head of Imo-Abia operations office of NEMA disclosed this to the newsmen on Wednesday in Owerri. He said NEMA partnered Red Cross Nigeria for the certificate […]
Metro & Crime

I have no rift with Onu, says Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

…I didn’t boycott FG’s programme in Ebonyi – Minister Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, Tuesday said he has no rift with the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu. There was a publication in one of the national dailies that Umahi and Onu were at loggerheads which necessitated the Minister of State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica