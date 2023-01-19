SOKAPU raises alarm over alleged mop-up of PVCs in Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has raised the alarm that Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were being bought and carried away by politicians to unknown destinations in the area.

SOKAPU, who alleged in a statement that the move is being perpetrated in order to deny the people voting rights in other political parties’ strongholds, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the situation and punish those responsible.

SOKAPU also said the incidents have become so worrisome, and called on voters in the area to also stop selling their PVCs as it was tantamount to selling their future and destiny.

The statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by the Acting President of SOKAPU, Comrade Elisha Rosi, further noted that there are large uncollected PVCs at certain collection centres, especially in the rural areas, urging INEC to make it easy for voters to collect their cards.

Parts of the statement said: “The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has observed with concern very worrying issues concerning the collection of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in Kaduna State.

“There are agents of some politicians who have been going around collecting PVCs of unsuspecting persons and paying them sums of money. Anyone who forfeits his voter’s card out of financial inducement is not only doing himself and his future a great disservice, but is also culpable in the criminal act. Report to the police anyone who asks for your voter’s card in exchange for money.”

