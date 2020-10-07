SOKAPU raises the alarm over kidnapped LG chair, students

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) yesterday raised the alarm over the continued detention of a local government chairman and JSS 3 students abducted by kidnappers some time ago in the state. A statement by the union made available to newsmen in Kaduna said it had “been over one week today since trigger-happy gunmen abducted the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area (LGA) in the southern part of Kaduna State, Dr. Bege Katuga, on his farm in Juji, a suburb of Kaduna town under Chikun Local Government Area.

“The commercial bike rider that conveyed him to the farm was gruesomely shot dead on the spot before the kidnappers of the chairman disappeared with him into the unknown.”

The statement signed by Luka Binniyat, spokesman of SOKAPU disclosed that; “Today also marks the 42nd day since gunmen in broad day light invaded Prince Academy, Damba Kasaya in Chikun Local Government Area, also a part of southern Kaduna and killed Benjamin Auta, 35.

“They shot their way out of the village, taking away the following school children; Miracle Danjuma, 16; Favour Danjuma, 10 and Happiness Odoji, 16. Their teachers; Mr. Shadrach Bako, 28 and Miss Christiana Madugu, 27, were also kidnapped alongside their hapless pupils.”

SOKAPU also bemoaned the inability of the government to tackle the menace, describing the attacks as economic sabotage against the people of southern Kaduna.

Binniyat said: “Till date, the fate of these innocent children and their teachers is unknown, as government and security agencies have kept sealed lips over this crime as if their lives don’t matter. “Katuka, is a serving local government chairman. He is the political and administrative head of an entire local government area.

Therefore, his criminal abduction has not only thrown Kaura Local Government Area into anxiety, confusion and fear, it has further cast a dark, grim hue on the ever diminishing security reality in Kaduna State of today.

