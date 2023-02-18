News

SOKAPU wants el-Rufa’i investigated over stance on Naira redesign policy

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The leadership of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) has called for the investigation of the state Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufa’i for opposing the Federal Government’s directive that the old naira notes of N1000 and N500 have ceased to be legal tender. SOKAPU in a statement issued and signed by its spokesman, Mr. Luka Binniyat noted that the desperation of el-Rufai should not be taken for granted, insisting that he should be investigated accordingly.

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has been observing the curious ongoing drama between Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and the Federal Government over the new Naira redesign policy and we feel it is right to make our input as it affects the wellbeing of our members.

“The desperation of el-Rufa’i is not ordinary and we suggest that he should be investigated. However El-Rufai’s has gone overboard in his reaction to the response of Buhari to the Supreme Court order. “In his broadcast to the state last night, el-Rufa’i sounded desperate; he became unduly emotional and abusive and spoke with a lot of bracadacio in the typical manner that has been his public image. He even alleged that there was a plot to stop the 2023 general election and its place an interim government installed. “He called on Kaduna State citizens to disobey the directives of President Buhari. He insisted that the N500 and N1000 notes are still legal tenders in Kaduna State, contrary to the position of the Federal Government and promised dire consequences on anyone who refused to make transactions with them in Kaduna State.

 

Our Reporters

