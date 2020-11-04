Metro & Crime

SOKIPEP denies reports of 'continuous' attacks in Southern Kaduna

…sues for calm among ethnic groups

The Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP) forum, has described as false reports of ‘continuous killings’ in Southern Kaduna, saying the claim was aimed at disrupting the peace that is gradually returning to the area.
According to SOKIPEP, the need to set the records straight, considering the fact that it remained a responsible indigenous peace advocahas group, necessitated its position.
It has, therefore, sued for calm, even as it urged indigenes and residents of Southern Kaduna to continue to support peace building efforts by the Kaduna State government, the military and other relevant bodies.
In a statement, Wednesday, the group said: “We, the Southern Peace Practitioners Forum (SOKIPEP), wish to categorically state that, contrary to reports being bandied about, peace has since returned to Southern Kaduna, against the wishes of some people who benefit from the misfortunes of our people.
“We wish to further debunk the false narrative of ‘continuous attacks’ on Southern Kaduna communities, and to note, however, that the few cases of criminality in the area, are not peculiar to any particular tribe or ethnic origin.
“In one word, we dare to say that there is no empirical evidence to show that some villages in Southern Kaduna have been sacked, neither is there any occupation of communities by a certain militia group.
“No doubt, the pockets of crimes that assail Southern Kaduna, are only a defining characteristics of globalisation, and the attendant challenges.”
The group claimed that: “Governor El-Rufai has always meant well for the people of Southern Kaduna.
“Even in the face of this, the governor has remained unfazed, delivering dividends of democracy to the region.”

