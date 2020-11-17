Metro & Crime

SOKIPEP: Killing of district head in Southern Kaduna appalling

Our Reporter

A peace advocacy group, the Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners Network (SOKIPEP), has condemned in strong terms  the killing of the district head of Gidan Zaki Village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Council of Kaduna State, Mr Haruna Kuyet and his son by yet-to-be apprehended gunmen.
The traditional ruler and his son were murdered in the early hours of Monday, in an attack that has left the wife in critical condition following severe machete cuts.
In a statement Tueday morning, SOKIPEP described the latest development as callous, insensitive and reprehensible,  saying it ceme at a time peace was gradually returning to the once troubled area.
The group has condoled the families of the deceased, the people of Southern Kaduna and the government of Kaduna State over the development, while charging security agencies to ensure immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the dastardly act.
This was even as it sued for calm, urging residents and those affected directly or indirectly, to wait for the outcome of investigation, and not take the laws into their own hands.
Describing the late monarch as a peace lover, SOKIPEP wondered what would have been the intention of the assailants.
The statement read: “We received with rude  shock the barbaric,inhuman, retrogressive, and isolated dastardly attack and gruesome killings of the district head of  Gidan Zaki village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Council of Kaduna State, Mr Haruna Kuyet, his son and  machete attack of  his wife by some criminal elements.
“We condole with the families, community and Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State over this development. Our hearts go to the family, community and the entire Zango Kataf people. We pray for the repose of their souls.
“This callous and insensitive action is reprehensible. It is regrettable that this came at a time peace had returned to the area.
“The intention of the attackers is yet unknown to us even as we are compelled to believe that their premedicated action was intended to cause ethno-religious disharmony in our area.
“This is so,given that the attackers, according to our findings carried out their dastardly act in hooded form.
“We wish to further  state that all evidence and information available to us are pointing to the fact that the killings are clear cases of assassinations.”

