Metro & Crime

SOKIPEP: We condemn renewed S’Kaduna attack

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), has condemned renewed attack on a community in the troubled area.

A civil society organisation, SOKIPEP is involved in peace building advocacy in Southern Kasuna, which has continued to witness attacks by gunmen.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Rev. Dauda Fadia, SOKIPEP expressed worries over the development, even as it commended troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) for their prompt response, as well as arrest of suspects.

It charged the communities in the area on the urgent need to embrace one another and begin to identify and report criminals living among them to security agencies

“People of goodwill from the Hausa, Fulani and Atyap communities must work together to defeat these criminals who are bent on taking us back to dark days for their selfish and ego benefits,” the statement noted.

The group added: “We are saddened by this mindless attack at a time when genuine peace is gradually returning to the area.

 “The attack under any guise is highly condemnable and retrogressive, people of good will from the Hausa, Fulani and Atyap communities must work together to defeat these criminals  who are bent on taking us back to dark days for their selfish and ego benefits.

 “One fact is necessary to end this prolonged crisis and it is that every tribe and religion have criminal elements who are conflict merchants and benefits heavily from it.

“Until we all rise to this occasion and expose these elements amongst us, lasting peace will continue to elude us. If we fail to act now, our generation would definitely pay for our actions or inaction.”

While commending the military, the organisation said: “We want to profoundly commend the efforts of the officers and men of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH),the special military task force in-charge of four local government areas in Southern Kaduna over the cheering news of their quick response and arrest of some suspects over the attack.

“This is highly commendable and should be sustained. If people know that they can’t get away with crimes, they will definitely have a second thought and it will also curtail reprisal…. We are sincerely pleased.

“We call on all the peace loving people of Southern Kaduna not to be deterred by these skirmishes. This is the handwork of certain criminal elements amongst us to frustrate the peace process being spearheaded by Operation Safe Haven. Our people must resist it and continue to work closely with the special military task force and other stakeholders to sustain the already achieved peace.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: 35 doctors infected in Kwara – NMA

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) said 35 doctors had so far tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus manifested in Kwara State.   The state NMA Chairman, Dr. Kolade Solagberu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Monday in Ilorin on events heralding the association’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM). Solagberu, however, noted that the association had […]
Metro & Crime

Return all govt properties in your possession, Oyo House tells sacked ALGON Chairmen

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Sequel to Wednesday’s Court of Appeal verdict on the controversial All Progressives Congress (APC) local government bosses’ dissolution by Governor Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State House of Assembly Thursday urged all the sacked chairmen of the 33 Councils and 35 Local Council Development Areas in the state to return all government properties in their custody […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong signs Revised 2020 Plateau Budget into law

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has signed the revised 2020 Appropriation Bill into law. The 2020 Budget was revised from N177,340,521,174.00 to N122, 848,822,913.00. Lalong, while signing the budget on Wednesday at the new Government House Little Rayfield Jos, said it became necessary because of the need to take care of the realities of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: