SOKIPEP: We’re a known peace advocacy group

…insists no continuous attacks’ going on in Southern Kaduna

Our Reporter

A peace advocacy group, the Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), has reiterated its commitment to enduring peace and unity in the area, saying its activities and what the group stand for, are well known.

This was as SOKIPEP restated its earlier position that Southern Kaduna was not witnessing what was said to be ‘continuous attacks’ by gunmen.

While maintaining that its existence and agenda for peaceful co-existence are well known to the people as well as stakeholders, SOKIPEP urged the public to disregard the claim that Southern Kaduna was witnessing ‘continuous attacks’ by suspected militiamen of Fulani descent.

In a statement, the group said it conducted investigation to authenticate the allegation of ‘continuous attacks’ on communities in Southern Kaduna, which it said, turned out to be untrue.

“As an indigenous peace advocacy organisation, we had undertaken an independent investigation of claims of disturbing attacks on locals, by suspected Fulani militiamen.

“Considering the seriousness of the allegation, the source from where it emanated, and its implication on the security of Southern Kaduna, we decided to deploy sufficient time, energy and resources into the project, in a bid to unravel the truth.

“Upon thorough and painstaking investigation, which included one-on-one interaction with villagers supposedly affected by the said invasion, it was discovered that no such incidents occurred, as claimed by Binniya, in his release.”

While calling on members of the public to continue to support peace-building efforts by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, the military and other stakeholders, SOKIPEP vowed to continue to expose those it described as merchants of conflicts.

Like this: Like Loading...