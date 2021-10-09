Sokoto: 12 persons killed, others injured as ‘Yan Sakai’ attacks Fulani herdsmen on market day

No fewer than 12 people have been allegedly killed in a clash involving Fulani herders and local voluntary security group (Yan Sakai) in Mamade village of Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State. An eye witness revealed that the incident happened when members of voluntary security group (Yan Sakai), started attacking any Fulani man on sight at the Mammann weekly market day and in the process 12 persons lost their lives and several others injured.

The eye witness further stated that the Fulani herdsmen were at Mamande market on Wednesday for the traditional sales and purchases of animals and other essential commodities. He said the Chief Imam of Tungar Bisa in Salame District, was among the victims killed during the attack while several others were missing. Local sources in Gwadabawa town, the headquarter of Gwadabawa local government, of revealed that the attack also left several other persons injured as many have been taken to different hospitals in the state metropolis for medical treatment while corpses of the deceased were deposited at hospital morgue.

He further stated that the attack was a reprisal attack following an earlier fight between the farmers and Fulani herders. Efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Abubakar Sanusi, for confirmation of the incident failed as his mobile phone line was not connecting.

