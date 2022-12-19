Sokoto: 3 dead, N860m worth of property destroyed in fire outbreaks

The Sokoto State Fire Service Department has said that three persons died and properties worth over N860 million destroyed in different fire incidents across Sokoto State from January to December 2022.

The fire prevention officer of the Sokoto State Fire Service, Alhaji Nuhu Lawal stated in Sokoto that the agency responded to about 433 incidents and about N7 billion worth of properties were saved during the period He said fire service are equipped with fire fighting vehicles in each of the 23 local government areas of the state, besides zonal offices in the three Senatorial Zone and other selected places.

The prevention officer also decried the state of fake emergency calls from some unscrupulous elements to which the agency responded to the distress calls. He said at several times when their men arrives at the scenes they found nothing as the information were found to be false at the mentioned areas.

While calling on households in the state to cooperate with the fire service by taking fire outbreak preventive measures serious, they should also ensure prompt maintenance and monitoring of their energy sources and appliances such as electric and cooking gas to avoid fire outbreaks incidences.

He therefore appealed to the state government to as a matter of urgency assist by repairing some of the agency’s grounded firefighting machines as the harmattan season has begun, while reminding all petroleum filling stations owners across the state to ensure they install fire extinguishers at various strategic locations of their filling stations.

