Sokoto: 778 orphans to benefit from IIRO’s grants

No fewer than 778 orphans from across Sokoto State will benefit from the second phase of the disbursement of grants by the International Islamic Relief Organisation (IIRO).

The senator representing Sokoto Central senatorial district, Aliya Magatakarda Wamakko, who is also a member of the Muslim World League, disclosed this yesterday in Sokoto shortly after monitoring the ongoing secreening of the second phase of the beneficiaries of the gesture.

Wamakko, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption, explained that IIRO was an arm of the Muslim World League (MWL), based in Makkah, Saudi Arabia and largely funded by the Saudi Arabian government. He said: “Over 2,000 orphans were captured in a survey conducted about eleven years.

They were to benefit from the gesture to alleviate their sufferings as well as enable them to pursue education. “In all, over 1,180 scaled the screening exercise, out of the figure, about three hundred orphans had benefited from the first phase of the disbursements which were successfully done about three months ago.

“Each of the beneficiaries then was given between N250,000 to N400,000. The 774 beneficiaries under the second phase will also get similar amounts,” he said

