Sokoto: APC inaugurates state, LG caretaker executives

Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday inaugurated the state caretaker executive committee and caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of the state. Speaking at the event, leader of the party in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, felicitated with the new caretakers.

 

Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North senatorial district of the state, also said that the reappointment of the executives and chairmen on caretaker basis was sequel to their track records of unblemished leadership. He said Nigerians were aware that the people of the state had remained supportive of the APC.

 

Wamakko also assured the people of sustained efforts towards ensuring that the party grows from strength to strength at all levels. He again appreciated the continued support of a crosssection of the people of the state to the APC, saying that; “I am once again thanking clerics, traders, traditional rulers, women and youth groups in this direction.”

 

Also speaking at the occasion, Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, lauded the leadership of the party in the state for providing efficient and credible leadership.

 

Dingyadi also commended Wamakko for his commitment and selfless service to the people of the state and the APC. He said: “Without him, without his support and encouragement, we would not have recorded the tremendous achievements we have made.

 

“We will remain resolute and firm, and will never despair, in Sha Allahu, APC will clinch the governorship position in 2023.”

 

The Minister also maintained that the APC remained the party to beat in the country, just as ‘it is the greatest party.’ Also speaking, Executive Secretary, Police Trust Fund and APC gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, said that there was no any party in the state, but the APC.

