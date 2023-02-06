Sokoto APC urges women, youths to collect PVCs

The women’s wing of the Sokoto State All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to women and youths to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs ) to enable them to participate in the February 25- March 11 general election. Hajara, wife of the Minister of Police Affairs Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, said women and youths who form the bulk of the voters in the state should claim their PVCs. Mrs Dingyadi also urged women to be committed to the course of mobilizing votes for the APC. Fati, wife of the APC gubernatorial candidate Ahmed Aliyu, said women will ensure victory for the presidential candidate Bola Tinubu. She expressed optimism that her husband and Tinubu would be victorious in Sokoto, adding that “there are convincing indicators based on the series of defections and sprawling support for the party in the state”. Sa’adatu Yunusa Muhammad said the target was to inspire women to participate in politics not only in Sokoto state but the North West while noting that the APC is the party to beat in the general election. Muhammad also urged the APC women to rally more support for all APC candidates.
Related Articles
2023: Why Nigerians should vote Tinubu- Rights activist, Saheed
A 45-year-old civil rights activist, Rasheed Saheed has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best among those jostling for the office of the president of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections. Saheed, who spoke in an interview, said that Tinubu has enough experience that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US, NBA, Makinde, Ozekhome fault FG
The Nigerian Bar Association, a Constitutional Lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN and other prominent lawyers yesterday faulted the Federal Government’s decision to suspend Twitter in Nigeria. Also, the United States Mission in Nigeria yesterday cautioned the Federal Government against the suspension of operations of Twitter in the country. In a statement yesterday, the US […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UTME: NIN imposed to checkmate exam malpractice, insecurity –Oloyede
The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has said the use of National Identification Number (NIN) as a mandatory prerequisite for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration, was primarily to checkmate examination malpractices and aid national security. Oloyede, who made this known on Friday in Abuja during a virtual […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)