Sokoto APC urges women, youths to collect PVCs

The women’s wing of the Sokoto State All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to women and youths to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs ) to enable them to participate in the February 25- March 11 general election. Hajara, wife of the Minister of Police Affairs Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, said women and youths who form the bulk of the voters in the state should claim their PVCs. Mrs Dingyadi also urged women to be committed to the course of mobilizing votes for the APC. Fati, wife of the APC gubernatorial candidate Ahmed Aliyu, said women will ensure victory for the presidential candidate Bola Tinubu. She expressed optimism that her husband and Tinubu would be victorious in Sokoto, adding that “there are convincing indicators based on the series of defections and sprawling support for the party in the state”. Sa’adatu Yunusa Muhammad said the target was to inspire women to participate in politics not only in Sokoto state but the North West while noting that the APC is the party to beat in the general election. Muhammad also urged the APC women to rally more support for all APC candidates.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...