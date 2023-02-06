News

Sokoto APC urges women, youths to collect PVCs

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

The women’s wing of the Sokoto State All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to women and youths to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs ) to enable them to participate in the February 25- March 11 general election. Hajara, wife of the Minister of Police Affairs Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, said women and youths who form the bulk of the voters in the state should claim their PVCs. Mrs Dingyadi also urged women to be committed to the course of mobilizing votes for the APC. Fati, wife of the APC gubernatorial candidate Ahmed Aliyu, said women will ensure victory for the presidential candidate Bola Tinubu. She expressed optimism that her husband and Tinubu would be victorious in Sokoto, adding that “there are convincing indicators based on the series of defections and sprawling support for the party in the state”. Sa’adatu Yunusa Muhammad said the target was to inspire women to participate in politics not only in Sokoto state but the North West while noting that the APC is the party to beat in the general election. Muhammad also urged the APC women to rally more support for all APC candidates.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Why Nigerians should vote Tinubu- Rights activist, Saheed

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

A 45-year-old civil rights activist, Rasheed Saheed has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best among those jostling for the office of the president of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections. Saheed, who spoke in an interview, said that Tinubu has enough experience that […]
News Top Stories

US, NBA, Makinde, Ozekhome fault FG

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association, a Constitutional Lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN and other prominent lawyers yesterday faulted the Federal Government’s decision to suspend Twitter in Nigeria. Also, the United States Mission in Nigeria yesterday cautioned the Federal Government against the suspension of operations of Twitter in the country.   In a statement yesterday, the US […]

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
News Top Stories

UTME: NIN imposed to checkmate exam malpractice, insecurity –Oloyede

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has said the use of National Identification Number (NIN) as a mandatory prerequisite for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration, was primarily to checkmate examination malpractices and aid national security. Oloyede, who made this known on Friday in Abuja during a virtual […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica