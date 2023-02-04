Sokoto APC warns INEC against conniving with opposition party to use unclaimed

News

Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has warned Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against conniving with the opposition party to rig the February 25 presidential election in the state. The State APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, sounded this warning during the statewide campaign in Tangaza town in Tangaza Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

Achida disclosed that reports received by the APC indicated that some officials of INEC are in league with PDP to secure unclaimed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in a bid to rig the February 25 election. While the APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, expressed hoped that APC will emerge victory in the state, pledging to concentrate in providing welfare packages and execute developmental projects as done by the former State Governor, Aliyu Wamakko. Wamakko said the purpose of politics and elections were to allow people reap the dividends of democracy. He assured the people of the state that if elected that various empowerment programmes will be executed by the governor. He urged the party supporters to massively elect APC candidates for the rapid development of their communities.

 

