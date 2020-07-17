Sokoto approves N1.65bn for construction of sports arena, hall

The Sokoto State executive council yesterday said it has approved N1.65 billion for the construction of a new sports arena and indoor hall in the state. A breakdown of the money approved indicated that while the sum of N1.2 billion would be spent on the sports arena, about N447 million would be expended on the construction of the indoor sports hall. Commissioner for Information in the state, Alhaji Isah Bajini Galadanci, stated this while briefing newsmen on the outcome the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Aminu Tambuwal. Galadanci said contracts for the two projects, which would be situated at the proposed Sokoto New City, was awarded to Qualitrend Global Solution, and both were expected to be completed within 44 weeks and 20 weeks respectively.

Other resolutions of the council included the approval of a proposed bill for the establishment of Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency, 2020. The bill, according to the commissioner, was intended to select and quantify the procurement of medicines to healthcare institutions in the state.

The purpose of the bill was to curtail the indiscriminate sale of drugs in order to ensure the genuineness of drugs in circulation in the state. Similarly, the council approved the amendment of two bills; Public Procurement Agency Bill and the Fiscal Responsibility Law (2019). Both bills would be sent to the state House of Assembly for consideration. Also, the council approved the formation of a Development Cooperative Management Policy Framework between the government and developing partners operating in the state. The policy framework was aimed at finding a synergy between the partners while taking into consideration the prevalent norms, values and religion of the people in the state when executing projects. According to him, the framework was also to ensure accountability and transparency in the execution of projects in the state.

