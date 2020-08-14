Sokoto collaborates with U K to develop ICT sector

Sokoto State government yesterday said it was in partnership with the United Kingdom to upgrade the standard of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector in the state to world class level. Governor Tambuwal stated when he participated in the U.K. Fund Prosperity Fund-Nigeria Project Technical e-Conference on Right of Way (RoW) in Abuja. The partnership, brokered by the Director- General of ICT in Sokoto State, Dr. Nasiru Daniya, was endorsed and supported by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Catriona Liang. According to Governor Tambuwal, the state government was by that development poised “to reposition the ICT sector by facilitating the passage of Sokoto State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (SICTDA) bill, which is intended to speed up ICT integration and development across the 23 local government areas in the state.” He added that his administration was committed to supporting the reduction in the cost of RoW to allow broadband penetration in the country. The governor also pledged “to engage the British High Commission and other development partners to ensure that the state successfully achieved its digital agenda tagged; #SokotoDigitalAgenda. He further pledged, along with other state governors, to take the issue of broadband penetration more seriously saying; “It is a prerequisite towards the development of the Global Digital Agenda, which could close the gap of the digital divide among nations.”
