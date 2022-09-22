Sokoto communities sue BUA, state govt over land acquisition

Some communities in Sokoto State have dragged BUA Cement and the state government to court over what they described as the forceful acquisition of their settlements and farmlands in Wamakko Local Government Area of the state. The aggrieved communities include Runjin Biyo, Asare, Gidan Dan Kaiwa, Kaura Kimba,Gidan Shibkau and Maciya, among others. The leader of the communities, Alhaji Abubakar Kokani, said they were in court to challenge the first and second defendants over what they described as the unconstitutional and forceful ‘takeover of their lands to be used for commercial purpose.’ Kokani, who spoke through their counsel, Kasimu Mohammed Sauwa, further said that though the first defendant was in court, he however told the presiding judge, Justice Kabiru Muhammad that he was in court, but was yet to prepare for any statement of defence, requesting for an adjournment of the case to another date so as to fully prepare for the defence of his client.

