Sokoto: EFCC arraigns five govt officials, alleges N500m pension scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes C ommi s s i o n (EFCC), Sokoto State zonal office has arraigned five management staff of the state’s Primary Staff Pension Board for allegedly diverting N553.985,644.1. The money was meant for the payment of retired teachers’ gratuities and pension.

The arraigned staff are Abubakar Aliyu, Hassana Moyi, Haliru Ahmad, Kabiru Ahmad and Dahiru Muhammad Isa who were Secretary, Director of Finance and Supply, Deputy Director of Finance and Supply, Accountant and Cashier of the board respectively.

The staff were arraigned before a Sokoto High Court on 28-count bordering on forgery, criminal breach of trust and misappropriation which were contrary to sections 92 (2), 311 of the Penal Code law CAP 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria and Sections 351, 353, 348 of the Sokoto Penal Code law 2019. The Zonal Head of EFCC, Usman Bawa Kaltungo, said the staffed used forged vouchers, withdrew and shared monies meant for the payment of pension and gratuities of primary school teachers in the state.

