Sokoto: Gastroenteritis claims 56 lives –SOSG

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed that gastroenteritis has claimed no fewer than 56 lives in the state. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname, stated this while briefing newsmen after the state executive council meeting held yesterday at the Government House Council Chamber, Sokoto.

Inname said the outbreak was recorded in 22 out of the 23 local government areas. The commissioner named the affected areas as Dange Shuni, Illela, Gwadabawa and Bodinga Local Government Areas. He stated that the outbreak was caused as a result of poor sanitary conditions and open defecation while advising residents to clean their environment and ensure self-hygiene always.

The commissioner said as part of measures to contain the disease, state government had procured drugs worth millions of Naira and distributed to all the 23 local government areas. He further said the 23 council chairmen had been directed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal to be holding stakeholders meeting to sensitise their people to preventive measures.

