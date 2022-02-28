News Top Stories

Sokoto generates N250bn annually from onions export –Tambuwal

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said the state is capable of generating over N250 billion from exportation of onions annually. This is just as the state government said that 16, 000 farmers would benefit from its improved seeds and subsidised agricultural inputs to be distributed this year.

Tambuwal, who spoke to journalists on tour of some projectsexecuted by hisadministration, described Sokoto as the number one producer of onions in the West African sub-region.

 

According to the governor, onions is an all season farming in Sokoto State, disclosing that an international onion market has been established to regulate the activities of middlemen.

 

“Wehavestartedtheprocess of documenting onionsleaving the state. From what we have put in place, we will be generating nothing less than N250 to  N300 billion annually.

 

The governor stated that the state is capable of exporting over 100 trucks of onions daily, disclosing that the administration is working with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to enhance seamless exportation of the product.

 

Commissioner for Agriculture Prof. Aminu Abubakar said the 16, 000 benefiting farmers on improved seedling would cut across the 23 local government areas of the state, addingthattheaimwas toboost agricultural production.

 

According to him, the state government “entered into collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria on commercialagriculturalscheme” worth over N4 billion.

 

Abubakarlistedthe agricultural inputs to be made available to the farmer to include water pumping machines, for irrigation faming, Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium (NPK) fertilizer, insecticides, herbicides, tomatoes paste processing machines, rice milling and processing machines among others.

 

“The crops are 60 percent rice, 30 percent wheat and 10 percent tomatoes. These are donetohelpourcompletevalue chain that is from the farmers to uptakes and even to processors.

 

“The inputs to be supplied are already in stock and list of benefiting farmers are already generated. Verysoon, wearegoing to distribute thisfacilitiesto the farmers,” the commissioner stated.

 

Abubakar said thatthestate governor had been involved in several intervention programmes for the agricultural sector including subsidizing fertilizers, giving loans and palliatives to farmers in order to boost agricultural production, and disclosed that the state government sold a bag of fertilizer to farmers at a cost of N4,000 last year, as against the current price is N12,000.

 

