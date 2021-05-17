Sokoto: Girl caged inside deep freezer, responding to treatment

A 12-year-old girl, Joy Emmanuel, who was kept inside a disused deep freezer for eight months, but rescued by the police, is responding to treatment at the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto in Sokoto State.

Sources said doctors were making progress in their efforts to save the girl’s life. Joy was caged and starved for eight months allegedly by her guardians, Bassey Emmanuel and Esther Emmanuel.

The victim was rescued and taken to the hospital for medical attention by a police patrol team attached to Dadin Kowa Division. Neighbours said the victim had been kept in the disused deep freezer for the past eight months when the suspects moved in as new tenants.

The neighbours invited the police when they first noticed the dehumanising condition of the girl. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Kamaldeen Kola Okunlola, who was at the scene of the incident, said proper investigation to know the victim’s actual parents had already commenced.

According to him, such an act is inhuman and totally repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience. Okunlola promised that the suspects would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others who might engage in similar acts.

Also, the state Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs. Kulu Sifawa, said the government was sponsoring the medical treatment of the victim and would ensure that she recuperated properly after treatment.

It was learnt that the case would be handed over to the officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) who were among those who visited the crime scene and the hospital where she was being treated.

