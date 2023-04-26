Sokoto Governor-Elect Inaugurates 108-Member As Transition Committee

The Governor-elect of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has set up a 108-member as his transition committee.

Aliyu named Amb. Abubakar Sani Makaman Sokoto as the committee’s Chairman, His Excellency Mohammed Idris Gobir, the Deputy Governor-elect, as the committee’s Vice Chairman, and Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi Adire, a former Permanent Secretary, as the Committee’s Secretary.

Speaking during the Tuesday inauguration ceremony, he noted that the committee’s members were chosen due to their richness of experience, integrity, and track record of contribution to a variety of human endeavours.

He stated that they were expected to guarantee a seamless transition from the departing Aminu Waziri Tambuwal government to that of his incoming successor, His Excellency Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

He said, ”This is to notify the general public, for general information that I have inaugurated the approved Transition Committee for the smooth taking over of my Incoming Administration from my outgoing predecessor Governor Aminu Waziri Tsmbuwal .”

According to the Governor-elect, the committee’s mandate is to collaborate with a committee established by the outgoing administration to compile and document all information provided to committee members by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as all assets and liabilities related to the outgoing administration, before May 29, 2023.

According to him, the committee would also get reports from MDAs on all ongoing projects and programs and examine them in light of their degree of execution, financial situation, and resource limitations.

A thorough road map for successfully succeeding in the departing administration before May 29th is also part of the committee’s mandate.

In addition to any other action that would ensure that the new government gets off to a speedy and honourable start, the Committee is tasked with organizing an appropriate swearing-in ceremony in coordination with the transition committee of the outgoing administration.

However, he wished the transaction committee members well in completing their difficult work and urged them to work hard to make sure that everything was recorded and nothing was overlooked.