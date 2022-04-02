News

Sokoto govt denies diverting N189bn

The Sokoto State government has debunked a report by some online new media, alleging that the state diverted N189 billion. It described the reports as reckless and provoking, which cited the so-called EFCC interim report on Sokoto State. These media reports are false in all material particulars and should be completely disregarded, the government said. Statement issued by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser Media and Public to the governor, said the government has alerted the public that these media reports are products of orchestrated efforts by political hacks to taint the reputation of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who is a frontline aspirant for 2023 PDP Presidential ticket.

It further stated that the state government has established a deserved reputation as the champion of budget transparency, fiscal responsibility, and open governance. He said: “We have subscribed to the Open Government Partnership (OGP). “It is noteworthy that in December 2020, the World Bank rated the Sokoto State as number one state in Nigeria in fiscal transparency as a recognition of Governor Tambuwal’s unflinching commitment to the implementation of the State’s Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) and for efforts to champion budgetary transparency in Nigeria.

 

