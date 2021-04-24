News

Sokoto govt to spend over N11 billion on road reconstruction, farming

Sokoto state executive council during the week approved the execution of several projects worth over N11 billion. These include the reconstruction of Shagari-Tureta road and the purchase of 12,000 metric tonnes of assorted fertilizer for 2021 wet season which comprises NPK and UREA, which will gulp N7.6 billion and N3.4 billion respectively.

This was part of the outcomes of the state executive council meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan Iya. According to the state Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Isah Bajini Galadanci, who briefed journalists after the meeting, the council also resolved to offer automatic employment to the state indigenes who graduated with first class and distiction in their respective Degrees or Higher National Diploma (HND).

Bajini, joined by his counterparts from the ministries of Land and Housing, Finance, Health, Higher Education, and Justice, said the council equally approved the variation claim of the contractor handling the 500 housing units at Gidan Salanke area of the state capital to the tune of N1.9 billion, stressing that with this development the housing units are expected to be completed in ten months. Bajini also explained that the council has approved the sum of over N115 million for the purchase of office accomodation for the Sokoto State Geographic Information System (SOGIS), just as it approved the construction of a new 500-seats capacity auditorium at Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic at the cost of over N630 million.

