Sokoto has raised bar on digital services, says AFBA President

The President of the African Bar Association (AFBA) Hannibal Uwaifo has lauded the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal for his great transformational strides in digital health infrastructures in the state.

Uwaifo, in a statement signed by AFBA’s Director of Publicity, Collins Ugwu, said it is humanely touching when a government in service prioritizes the health of its people in such a sustainably holistic manner the way Governor Tambuwal has done and still doing.

The AFBA President made this observation when his entourage en-route to association’s annual conference in Niamey, Niger Republic, made a courtesy stopover in Sokoto where he was honoured to inspect key signature projects of the governor.

The inspection was conducted by the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Mr Mohammad Suleiman (SAN), who emphasized that the governor is determined to deliver his contract bargain with the people and even more, before he bows out of office.

The projects inspected include a completed and fully fitted Modern Digital Diagnostic Centre, the massive construction site of thr Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital and a legacy Modern High Court complex.

The Sokoto State High Court Chief Registrar, Mr Bashar Ibrahim, while taking the group round the court complex, testified that the governor has been extraordinary in his pursuit of access to justice for all.

Like this: Like Loading...