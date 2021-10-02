Metro & Crime

Sokoto has raised bar on digital services, says AFBA President

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The President of the African Bar Association (AFBA) Hannibal Uwaifo has lauded the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal for his great transformational strides in digital health infrastructures in the state.
Uwaifo, in a statement signed by AFBA’s Director of Publicity, Collins Ugwu, said it is humanely touching when a government in service prioritizes the health of its people in such a sustainably holistic manner the way Governor Tambuwal has done and still doing.
The AFBA President made this observation when his entourage en-route to association’s annual conference in Niamey, Niger Republic, made a courtesy stopover in Sokoto where he was honoured to inspect key signature projects of the governor.
The inspection was conducted by the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Mr Mohammad Suleiman (SAN), who emphasized that the governor is determined to deliver his contract bargain with the people and even more, before he bows out of office.
The projects inspected include a completed and fully fitted Modern Digital Diagnostic Centre, the massive construction site of thr Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital and a legacy Modern High Court complex.
The Sokoto State High Court Chief Registrar, Mr Bashar Ibrahim, while taking the group round the court complex, testified that the governor has been extraordinary in his pursuit of access to justice for all.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack ex-militant leader’s home

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Properties worth millions of naira have been razed by some yet-to-be identified gunmen who attacked the residence of Eris Paul, a former ex-militant leader also known as ‘Ogunbos’ at his country home in Peremabiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The inferno it was learnt which started around the early hours […]
Metro & Crime

Two lecturers, five others die in Benue auto crash

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Police recover lady’s body inside drainage   Two senior lecturers of the University of Mkar, Mkar in Benue State and five others lost their lives in a motor accident.   The two lecturers are Mr. Leva Joshua of the Department of Mass Communication and Moses Tarnongo.   New Telegraph learnt that during a search on […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Constitution amendment: Monarch seeks united front for A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Oku Ibom Ibibio and Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs, His Eminence, Nteyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk has called for effective synergy amongst stakeholders in Akwa Ibom to enable the state have a common and far reaching position to showcase in the forthcoming constitution amendment exercise in the country. Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Etuk, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica