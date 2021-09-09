Metro & Crime

Sokoto inaugurates 693 patrol vehicles, bikes to fight banditry

In its effort to boost security situation across the state, the Sokoto State government in the last two years has donated 143 operational patrol vehicles and 550 motorcycles to security agencies. Part of these were ten brand new Hilux vans that were donated to the vigilante groups in order to boost their efforts in the renewed thrust by the state government to checkmate banditry, kidnapping and sundry criminality, especially in the eastern flank. On June 3, 2020, Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal made a donation of 98 vehicles that were distributed to all security agencies in the state. 26 days afterwards, 50 Boxer (C125) motorcycles were donated to the 26 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Sokoto. Eight months later, Gov. Tambuwal gave 15 patrol vehicles out of the 25 purchased for similar purpose to the Nigeria Police.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Government Lodge One inside Government House, Gov. Tambuwal said the gesture was to assist the vigilante groups in order for them to conduct surveillance and intelligence gathering that will facilitate the work of security agencies in the state. The governor also said the government has provided the groups with uniforms and monthly allowances as well as other logistics to enhance the effective discharge of their duty. Tambuwal also commended the leadership of the vigilante groups for their sacrifices, commitment and support to the security agencies in the state. He cautioned the vigilante to ensure that their operational conduct is guided by security agencies in the state at all times, just as he also warned that no form of armed volunteering (‘Yan Sa Kai) would be tolerated by the government.

