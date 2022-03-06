Sokoto is investing heavily in security, agric –Tambuwal

Sokoto State has been battling insecurity and sundry issues lately. Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal fielded questions on these issues and other developmental ones from select journalists who were in the state on tour of some projects executed by the state government. ONYEKACHI EZE was there and reports

We’ve seen so many projects and we don’t need to be engineers to know that they are capital intensive. Sir, how are you able to fund these projects?

I want to thank you and the DG of the PDP Governors Forum very much. When we came in May 2015, we all knew how the general economic situation of the country was; states, and to some extent even the Federal Government were struggling to pay wages. Here in Sokoto, from that time, as bad as the situation was till now, we don’t owe any worker any salary to the best of my knowledge.

We pay our salaries as and when due and we pay our pensioners, we managed to stagger payments of even gratuities. We set aside every month either N100 million, N50 million to attend to gratuities. That is apart from salaries and pensions of retired workers, we make that as a priority.

So the FAAC (Federal Account Allocation Committee) allocation we get is very well known, it is public knowledge. Not until recently Sokoto has never been able to hit N1 billion in terms of IGR (internally generated) monthly; not until recently when we worked on Board of Internal Revenue Services, that the IGR is beginning to pick up.

So, it is all about planning, financial management and fiscal responsibility. We tried as much as possible knowing that we don’t have these resources to marshal and apply strategic expenditure money. We don’t waste money on frivolities, on things that are not necessary, that will not bring about any impact on the lives of the people.

We have very robust social schemes in the country, and we still pay monthly stipends to a number of indigent people in Sokoto State. Education is free whether you are from any part of Nigeria, once you attend public school in Sokoto – books, either exercise books or reading books for every Nigerian child use in Sokoto free of charge.

Added to that, as we pay for WAEC to indigenes of Sokoto and NECO, we also pay for all of other students of Nigeria that are in our public schools. We don’t discriminate against any of them.

So you can see that we carry all of these burdens, but we are still moving ahead. So it is about strategic expenditure planning and, of course we took some loans that are targeted at projects and loans that are for capital expenditure. We don’t take loans for recurrent expenditure and we apply them to something else. We apply them as agreed in the terms and conditions of obtaining those funds from either the banks or bonds.

So generally, it is about discipline, prudence, and effective management of scarce resources. SIFTAN last year, scored Sokoto as number one state in terms of fiscal transparency as a World Bank programme. It is a World Bank assessment programme, guided by the Federal Government. We are an opposition state and we came first in terms of fiscal transparency. So it’s all about managing scarce resources and being disciplined and knowing your areas priority.

One thing that we are worried about is sustainability. How do you ensure that this is sustained by your successor?

Well, you see it is only natural, unless you are not planning to succeed or if you are planning to fail. If you fail to plan it means you are planning to fail. So before now I have been working with a number of my lieutenants and I have been understudying a number of them to see who can really serve the people of Sokoto State and do even more to surpass whatever achievements I might have recorded as governor of the state. It is not about who will succeed me, that will be loyal to me. Let him be loyal to the people of Sokoto State. That is my interest.

Do you have anybody in mind?

There are many of them.

The country is talking about Nigeria getting ready for the non-oil economy.

How ready is Sokoto State?

Sokoto is largely an agrarian state, 80 to 85 per cent of our population are farmers; we do everything to support them generally, in the areas of extension services.

We employed more extension workers that are helping them with skills and knowledge in terms of more modern knowledge and skills and also they help them in terms of guiding them on the right seeds to use on their farmland whenever it is time for them to plant; or choice of seedlings and all of that.

So it is what we are moving them from, where they were to get a knowledge based agribusiness kind of and, we support them with fertilizers and insecticide and all of that, and I don’t think the states are many that really subsidised fertilizer the way we do here in Sokoto State to the farmers. I can tell you that in terms of agricultural subsidies, Sokoto beats any state.

We have the figures in terms of giving farmers subsidies; be that subsidy on farm implements, like handheld tractors, sinking some kind of tub bred for them free of charge, or even is it to some extent, procurement of fertilizer during the dry season farming and the normal wet season farming and all of the inputs.

We give them some of the seedlings free in most cases, and some of the inputs, at heavily subsidized rates, and I don’t think that there is any state that can really, has done as much in terms of supporting our farmers.

When we ventured into Anchor Borrower Scheme, we actually had to open accounts for farmers at the expense of the state government; because of the low level of income of the farmers they could not even afford initial deposits. We had to, as a government, open those accounts for them.

So we heavily support our farmers by giving them modern technology, modern knowledge, skills, supporting them with knowledge and experience and all of that through the extension workers and subsidies.

So, that has also motivated them to be more on their farms, that has also given them more encouragement and, with the guidance of extension workers and then the knowledge and skills and the seedlings their output has increased.

So all of that has helped in shore up not only their interests but generally what they produce in Sokoto. Sesame is one of their farm produce along with wheat, rice, tomato, onions.

And then I’m sure you have heard from the Commissioner for Commerce that we have done some trials and realised that between N250 and N300 billion worth of onions goes out of Sokoto annually, and that is just onion. So I believe that we have achieved a lot in that area, and that is about collaboration and the farmers accepting new ways of doing things and cooperate with the government.

We have been able to know that you have much interest in the education sector. What motivated you in this massive investment in the education sector?

And do you think that this your target has been achieved? When we came in, I commissioned some of our experts, both local and, very few that are outside Sokoto, to understudy our health sector, our education sector, and agric sector, to advise the government because I have identified this three as my priority.

We reasoned that if you educate people, if they are educated, they become healthy, they have what to do on their farms, what else would they be looking for from the government? So we deliberately set out to really change the narratives in education because whenever you are counting states, that are backward in western education, with emphasis in western education, you will count Sokoto as one of those us, what is it about?

It is about getting the right infrastructure, getting the right instructional materials, and getting the right teachers and personnel.

So we decided to, okay, commission that study on the needs assessment of the education sector of Sokoto State and, we identified all of those and said, okay, we will prioritise, and said let us based on that report, begin to work towards implementation and ensuring that we improve educa- tion sector of the state, because if you educate these young men and girls, and prepare them for the future, what else are you looking for as a father?

The desire of any father is to see his child educated.

Figuratively, the governor of the state is like the father of all of these children. So why don’t you sit down and look, reflect and see how best that you can give them education that is not only quantitative, not only providing them with many schools, but quality education, to prepare better for their future. That was why we said ‘look we must take interest in it.’

Now, you can see for example, the bandits that we have in the Northwest, the insurgents in the Northeast, when you check it out, these are young people who are not educated either in the western education sense or even a religious sense. So education is key to addressing all of those challenges of insecurity or poverty and raising the standard of living of the people, educate them and let them go and find something to do.

And about the girl education, the figure has not been good if you want to address the issue of a girl wanting to go to school; but there is a problem back home because she wanted to hawk for her mother, you must find something that will support that concern that is with the family.

So, of course, we met a programme that has to do with conditional cash transfer. If a mother agrees to send her daughter to school, instead of her to be hawking you give her N5,000; if she has two daughters N10,000, three daughters that is N15,000, (and) we sustained it up to today and improve on it.

And we have been very deliberate by creating an agency mandated to take charge of girl-child education, in addition to the law we passed in the state for compulsory education, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria. So all of these go to show that we have identified the gaps, we have identified the problems and the issues.

And then we decided to be deliberate in seeing how best we can now change the narrative positively and have these children educated in it, and then reduce the number of out of school children, and all of that.

And closely related to that, the issue of almajiri. When some governors abandoned almajiri, I said no, we are not banning almajiri in Sokoto because there is a misconception about almajiri. Almajir is not these people that you see roaming about.

It is a system of education itself, but not the way it has been implemented. We decided to say okay, there are countries that are largely Islamic in terms of population, in terms of their practices, and one of them is Indonesia, not even Saudi Arabia.

So we set out, I personally led a delegation to Indonesia. We understudied their system of Islamic education and that is what we are using now to reposition the almajiri system of education, it is not something that you just throw away because it is being practiced for hundreds of years and you cannot just say one day, you are now going to disruptively cancel it or ban it and without providing an alternative.

That is what you are doing in Sokoto. So we were taking all of that together.

On healthcare, the committee on healthcare came up with what we should do in attending to the primary health care, which is at the very, very lowest level, and we have well over 800 primary healthcare, dispensaries facilities across the state and then, of course, the general hospitals.

And then we decided to say okay, these general hospitals, yes some are in local government headquarters, but when we came in, about two or three local government’s headquarters don’t even have the general hospitals.

Some were under construction, some have been built up. So we ensured that all of our local governments have functional general hospitals. We provide drugs free to mothers and children, we provide free malaria drugs in the state and we set up anti-malaria agency, the first of its kind that has been mandated to take care of issues about malaria campaigns and all of that, and even supplying and giving drugs free to our students.

So we decided and said okay, outside the local government headquarters, there are bigger settlements; they are not local government headquarters where you have a large population of people. So we have now identified about four of those and we are providing them with general hospitals, upgrading their primary health centre facilities to general hospitals.

And when we looked at the general tertiary medical situation of the state, we decided to come up with an idea of a premier hospital that is slightly higher than the general hospitals but not up to a teaching hospital.

So we identified the need for that and said, okay, ‘let’s have three of them, one in each of the senatorial districts, 150- bed capacities and the apex should be the State University Teaching Hospital.’

And we felt that we should do what they call telemedicine; we connect these three premier hospitals with the teaching hospital. If a patient is been referred to any of the premier hospitals, by the time he gets to the teaching hospital, his records are there because that is telemedicine.

The moment they punch the system his medical history will come up; so, it will save the doctors some time especially if his condition is critical, he may not be able to express himself at that at that point in time.

So this is what we are doing in order to address the gaps in terms of providing the facilities, develop the manpower, and human capital development because we have shortages of doctors and medical personnel in the state.

So if you have your own teaching hospital, you have schools of nursing, health technology; they will all be training and retraining your medical workers and medical force. So that is part of the reason why we decided to now say, okay, let’s have all of these in place.

The third one is to address the issue of medical tourism, and that is why we partly also came up with the idea of a diagnostic centre, advanced diagnostics centre, which is second to none around here in the whole of Northwestern states. I don’t want to say the whole of Northern Nigeria, but I am sure, I don’t think there’s any other one even in Abuja, that is up to this one stop shop; tests are being carried out in one place.

So the whole idea is that we can attract medical tourism. Nigeria is losing billions and billions of dollars to the outside world because of medical tourism, people are going out for medical attention, if we can have these facilities here, the potentiality of us not only having the neighbouring states using it, but even the general public coming to use our facilities and then we will generate more income for the state and for the country, and save forex, which is very, very difficult to find this for our country.

So that’s why we embarked on all of this kind of revolutionary effort, aimed at repositioning healthcare services in the state. Now on agric, I have addressed the issue of agriculture.

About 85 per cent of the people are into agriculture and there is no better way you can provide employment opportunities because the government cannot always provide jobs directly, white collar jobs, to our graduates.

We have graduates that are coming out in thousands without jobs and that is why we are promoting agribusiness. If you are interested, we will give you land, we don’t have to charge you for it, to some extent we will give you some support as a startup pack, and go and start your agribusiness.

So that is what we have done in these areas and I believe better that so far. The key fundamental thing for me is that we empower the people, we develop the human capital of the people of Sokoto State.

I want to ask, you have a little over a year in office. Do you have any fear of the possibility of maybe one or two of the capital intensive projects not being completed considering the paucity of funds in all areas of government?

Well, we have taken virtually all of that into consideration before we embarked on those projects and we have done the financial planning, the outlay, and all of that. I believe that by the grace of God we should be able to complete all of the projects that we are carrying out in a matter of a few months.

Tell us about the Sokoto city project .Would you describe it as another legacy you are leaving for Sokoto, your inclusion of youths into governance under your administration?

One, it is kind of necessary for any leader to mentor successors, young people that will take over from them, from our generation, kind of transfer the paradigm for effective transfer of responsibility.

And that is why we decided to now include so many youths and women in what we are doing in the government of Sokoto State. On the issue of the new city, Sokoto is getting congested and we don’t want what has befalling some key major cities in Nigeria to befall Sokoto. Sokoto is well planned, if you go around you will see it.

As far back as 1975, the Sokoto master plan was developed, since then there was no second master plan. And 1975 to now is how many years? So that is why this administration decided, that okay, let’s do another master plan, identify a new city, with a new master plan that will now decongest the main city, and then provide also some kinds of new structures that can benefit the people of the state.

So that is why we said, globally, when you see it, major cities are doing that, government, private sector are doing that. You will find in some countries like Dubai, UAE, rather private individuals developing huge infrastructure and housing and whatever and then social amenities on their own.

So that is why we felt okay, let’s come up with this, do the master plan, provide the land, provide the infrastructure and give the land to the people to develop.

There are rumours of division in the PDP governors’ forum. As Chairman of the forum, is there any division in the forum over zoning?

No.

You began a consultation (on your presidential ambition) recently, how far has the consultation gone?

Well, it is going on well, we’re still doing that and when we finish going around, we will sit down and appraise it and then come back with what the position by the consultation is going to be.

Now that INEC has rolled out the timetable, what is the next move now?

I am in consultation.

I mean the party generally?

The party will also look at the timetable by INEC and come up with its own timetable.

Do you think your party stands a chance with the (now) Electoral Act?

Are you talking about or thinking PDP is the party to beat?

The issue of insecurity in Sokoto State is in the front burner, what are you doing to tackle it?

We have done quite a lot and I have addressed it a number of times. And you see, basically, it is the responsibility of the Federal Government, you all know that, but what we do at the state level is to support the federal security agencies, by providing them with the logistics, vehicles. When they are on special operations, we will give them their allowances to look after their welfare.

Even as we speak now, some of the security personnel that sustained injuries somewhere recently, on their way to Abuja (are being treated) on the account of Sokoto State government at one of the specialised facilities in Abuja. So we are giving them every support that they require.

There was nothing the security agency of Sokoto State requested from us in terms of support that we have not given them. And in the last four, five years, we have provided not less than 500 vehicles to security personnel in Sokoto State. And as I said, all of the allowances, nothing outstanding, whenever they are having operations will support them.

And we normally give them their monthly security support. So we are doing our best and you can ask any of them. And we have been building and we are still building new police stations in the state and renovating the existing ones. Virtually all the divisional offices have been renovated and we are building new ones for them across the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...