Sokoto NLC, TUC to join nationwide strike

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Sokoto State have reaffirmed their intention to join the planned nationwide strike slated for today. NLC Chairman in the state, Aminu Umar Ahmed, stated this at a press conference in Sokoto.

 

Ahmed, who briefed the leadership of the affliated unions, including TUC and students of higher institutions, said the NLC was in support of the planned industrial action.

 

He further said that all the unions supported the move to embark on a total short down of the economy by mass protests until government reverted the increase in prices of electricity and pump price of petroleum.

 

He said the union would not succumb to any threat on the issue not to embark on the planned strike. The chairman said they would not compromise their will as it is for the interest of Nigerians.

