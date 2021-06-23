Sokoto: NYSC embarks on medical outreach, gives free treatment to 1,500

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State yesterday said it has embarked on a medical outreach with free treatment of over 1,500 persons at Gidan Kara community of Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The District Head of Wamakko, Allhaji Aliyu Baraden, who spoke on be-alf of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the NYSC for considering his community for the outreach.

Baraden also thanked the members for initiating the outreach, which he observed was timely and would make for a healthier society. Speaking earlier at the event, NYSC Director- General, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Shuaibu, said the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) since inception, had recorded numerous landmark achievements in the area of national unity and integration as well as other spheres such as healthcare delivery, rural infrastructure, mass literacy, education, sport and other social services. “Barely all our contributions in these areas are made through the activities of successive batches of corps members, whose patriotic zeal, dedication and selflessness have been a source of pride to all Nigerians.”

Like this: Like Loading...