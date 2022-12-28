Sokoto PDP commences guber campaign today

The Sokoto State Gubernatorial Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said that all is now set for the official commencement of its campaign today. Briefing newsmen yesterday in Sokoto, Director General of the Campaign Council, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, said the party will commence its campaign today, December 28 at Dange Local Government area of the state. Suleiman also confirmed that the party will hold rancour-free campaigns while pledging to work in harmony with security agencies. He said they will haunt down trouble makers and their sponsors and ensure that they face the full wrath of the law. The director general further said they will do everything within their capacity to avoid any mix up or clashes with any political party during the exercise.
