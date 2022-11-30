Politics

Sokoto PDP guber candidate receives Primary School Head Teachers’ endorsement 

Sokoto PDP governorship candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar, as continued to receive endorsements from key stakeholders across the state.

The latest came from Sokoto State Chapter of Association of Primary School Headteachers of Nigeria led by Alhaji Abubakar Moyi Gidadawa who paid him a visit at his residence on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Moyi said the endorsement was the outcome of a thorough review of the candidates vying for governorship.

He said the search for the best candidate led to Umar, due to the fact that he invested in the education of many individuals in the state and beyond.

“His educational background coupled with the background of his family triggered his increasing popularity in the state,” Alhaji Moyi said.

According to him: “In Sokoto, the 2023 contest is about a choice between a candidate with impeccable record and an encompassing resumè, and those with no records to show. It will be about a candidate with glaring qualities that are also tested and trusted with several high tasking responsibilities within and beyond the shores of Sokoto.”

Responding, the governorship candidate thanked the association for finding his candidature worthy of their endorsement while assuring them that, Godwilling, the confidence and trust reposed in him will yield positive results for the education sector.

He assured them that the sterling educational legacies laid by the Tambuwal administration will be sustained.

Umar, however, expressed the readiness of his joint ticket with Hon Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa to revamp the education sector with special focus on primary education.

Primary education, he said, is the bedrock of western education, hence its importance.

Umar declared that with the mandate of Sokoto people, the ongoing campaign on out-of-school children initiated by the present administration, will be sustained and other more drastic measures will be put in place to ensure its success.

 

