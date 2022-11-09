Politics

Sokoto PDP guber candidate tasks support groups on grassroots mobilisation 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto, Mallam Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoma), has charged support groups of the party to expand their outreach across the nooks and crannies of the 23 local governments of the state.

This, he said, will further compliment the gains the party have been recording across the length and breadth of the state.

The appeal was made by the Sokoto State PDP governorship flagbearer Tuesday when he received in audience the leadership and members of Ubandoma/Sagir Face2Face Committee who, were on a courtesy call at his residence in Sokoto.

Umar expressed happiness with the impressive unfolding events in the party that included the massive defections of chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties to the PDP.

He implored all the support groups to tighten their belts and canvass votes for the PDP in the coming months, saying it is the only party that guarantees positive change from the abysmal performance of the APC.

“APC has offered Nigeria and Nigerians nothing but hardships with no feasible solutions to address it,” he stressed.

Umar further emphasized that the only hope for Nigeria rests in PDP; the only political party with a clear-cut plan to rescue Nigeria.

Buttressing his point, he said when PDP was at the helm of the nation’s affairs, Nigeria was economically buoyant and the investors were trooping to invest their fortunes in the country, he maintained.

Ubandoma/Sagir Face2Face Committee, chaired by Alhaji Yahaya Isah, was founded by Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Ubandoma.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Obaseki: A governor in the eye of storm

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Few days after making claims of printed N60 billion shared as part of federal allocation in March among the three tiers of government, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has drawn flaks from the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Wale Elegbede looks at whether the former investment banker will maintain his stance […]
Politics

2023: Why insecurity may threaten elections

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Security challenges, secessionist agitations and restructuring are some of the factors threatening the 2023 general election, writes ONYEKACHI EZE   The revelations at the public hearing organised by the Senate Joint Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Navy and Marine Transport, on Firearms Act 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2021 and Exclusive Economic Zones Act […]
Politics

Insecurity: Nigeria already on edge of the cliff, may crash

Posted on Author ADEWALE MOMOH

In this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, an elder statesman and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, x-rays the present challenges in the country as well as how to overcome them. FOR A WHILE NOW YOU HAVE BEEN SILENT ON NATIONAL ISSUES IN THE COUNTRY, WHY? Two and half years ago, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica