Sokoto PDP guber candidate tasks support groups on grassroots mobilisation 

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto, Mallam Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoma), has charged support groups of the party to expand their outreach across the nooks and crannies of the 23 local governments of the state.

This, he said, will further compliment the gains the party have been recording across the length and breadth of the state.

The appeal was made by the Sokoto State PDP governorship flagbearer Tuesday when he received in audience the leadership and members of Ubandoma/Sagir Face2Face Committee who, were on a courtesy call at his residence in Sokoto.

Umar expressed happiness with the impressive unfolding events in the party that included the massive defections of chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties to the PDP.

He implored all the support groups to tighten their belts and canvass votes for the PDP in the coming months, saying it is the only party that guarantees positive change from the abysmal performance of the APC.

“APC has offered Nigeria and Nigerians nothing but hardships with no feasible solutions to address it,” he stressed.

Umar further emphasized that the only hope for Nigeria rests in PDP; the only political party with a clear-cut plan to rescue Nigeria.

Buttressing his point, he said when PDP was at the helm of the nation’s affairs, Nigeria was economically buoyant and the investors were trooping to invest their fortunes in the country, he maintained.

Ubandoma/Sagir Face2Face Committee, chaired by Alhaji Yahaya Isah, was founded by Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Ubandoma.

