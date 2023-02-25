2023 Elections

Sokoto PDP guber candidate votes, prays for hitch free exercise

The Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) has cast his vote at Polling Unit 022 Sabon-titi opposite Borehole, in Kofar Atiku area.
Addressing journalists immediately after exercising his franchise on Saturday, Umar said he was impressed by the level of voter turnout which according to him is a good prospect for the nation’s nascent democracy.
The governorship candidate of the ruling party in the state, while commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for deploying ad hoc staff and materials in time, also called on the voters to exercise their civic rights peacefully while also praying for a hitch-free exercise around the state, and the nation at large.
Umar, who arrived at the Polling centre at 12pm was accredited 20 minutes later, and cast his vote at 12:20pm.

