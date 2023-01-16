Metro & Crime

Sokoto PDP guber candidate vows to end drug abuse

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

In his determination to ensure sustainable measures adopted by the Sokoto State Government under the dynamic leadership of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to eradicate the menace of drugs abuse in the state, the Sokoto State PDP Governorship Candidate in the upcoming general election, Mallam Saidu Umar has vowed to sustain the fight against the menace.

The governorship flagbearer, who also holds the traditional title of Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto, made the declaration at the commissioning of office for the Centre For Sensitization Against Drug Abuse (CESADA Sokoto) founded by Alhaji Abdulrazak Shehu, Permanent Commissioner, Sokoto Civil Service Commission.

Mallam Umar described the plague as a global phenomena that destroys the very foundation of our society. He said, the menace had endangered societal values.

He affirmed that, all hands must be on deck in order to eliminate the threat completely within the State. He pledged that his administration will collaborate with NDLEA, other related security agencies, traditional leaders, religious leaders, and community leaders in curbing the menace.

He commended the present administration’s effort in the fight against drug abuse which he said made it pioneered the banning of codeine syrup in Nigeria. He said, if he was elected governor he would require a patriotic cooperation from the people of Sokoto State in order to descend heavily on drug peddlers.

Umar also used the opportunity to call on the good people of Sokoto to come out in their numbers and obtain their permanent voters card (PVC) to vote PDP, and all its candidates from top to bottom on election day.

The event featured the presentation of awards to the governorship candidatenand other notable personalities.

Other Speakers at the occasion include: Governor of Sokoto, represented by the SSG, Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad, Wife of the Governor of Sokoto State, Hajiya Mariya Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, represented by Dr. Amamatu, NDLEA Zonal Commander, Muh’d Habib Idris, Founder of the Centre, Alh Abdulrazak Shehu, Director Admin of the Centre, Malami S/Fada, amongst others.

In attendance were the Deputy Speaker Sokoto House of Assembly, Abubakar Magaji, who represented the Speaker, Rt.Hon Aminu Achida, Hon. Members SOHA, Malami Basakkwace, Buhari Yerima, and Hon. Abdullahi Randa. Others include State Commissioners, Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname and Hon. Abdullahi Muazu Hassan.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Army kills five bandits, injure others during air raid in Benue

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Troops of the joint military spike Operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) Saturday neutralized five suspected armed herdsmen and injured others during an air raid of their hideouts on the border between Benue and Nasarawa states. New Telegraph learnt that the bandits armed with sophisticated weapons, had in the wee hours […]
Metro & Crime

Mother, boyfriend charged with murder, abuse of three-year-old boy

Posted on Author Reporter

  A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with the murder and abuse of her three-year-old son. Tracy Ann Bissett, 33, and Judson Sier Dunnavant, 38, were arrested in Siler City, North Carolina, on Thursday, reports Sky News. Bissett’s three-year-old son, Evan Preston Marrero, died in December, according to an online obituary. The arrests […]
Metro & Crime

Correctional guards foil attack on Jos jail

Posted on Author Reporter

  Men and officers of the Armed Squad Unit of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Sunday foiled an attempted jailbreak by yet to be identified gunmen at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau State. The attackers, who initially pretended to be visitors, stormed the facility at about past 5pm on Sunday evening shooting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica