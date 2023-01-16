Sokoto PDP guber candidate vows to end drug abuse

In his determination to ensure sustainable measures adopted by the Sokoto State Government under the dynamic leadership of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to eradicate the menace of drugs abuse in the state, the Sokoto State PDP Governorship Candidate in the upcoming general election, Mallam Saidu Umar has vowed to sustain the fight against the menace.

The governorship flagbearer, who also holds the traditional title of Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto, made the declaration at the commissioning of office for the Centre For Sensitization Against Drug Abuse (CESADA Sokoto) founded by Alhaji Abdulrazak Shehu, Permanent Commissioner, Sokoto Civil Service Commission.

Mallam Umar described the plague as a global phenomena that destroys the very foundation of our society. He said, the menace had endangered societal values.

He affirmed that, all hands must be on deck in order to eliminate the threat completely within the State. He pledged that his administration will collaborate with NDLEA, other related security agencies, traditional leaders, religious leaders, and community leaders in curbing the menace.

He commended the present administration’s effort in the fight against drug abuse which he said made it pioneered the banning of codeine syrup in Nigeria. He said, if he was elected governor he would require a patriotic cooperation from the people of Sokoto State in order to descend heavily on drug peddlers.

Umar also used the opportunity to call on the good people of Sokoto to come out in their numbers and obtain their permanent voters card (PVC) to vote PDP, and all its candidates from top to bottom on election day.

The event featured the presentation of awards to the governorship candidatenand other notable personalities.

Other Speakers at the occasion include: Governor of Sokoto, represented by the SSG, Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad, Wife of the Governor of Sokoto State, Hajiya Mariya Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, represented by Dr. Amamatu, NDLEA Zonal Commander, Muh’d Habib Idris, Founder of the Centre, Alh Abdulrazak Shehu, Director Admin of the Centre, Malami S/Fada, amongst others.

In attendance were the Deputy Speaker Sokoto House of Assembly, Abubakar Magaji, who represented the Speaker, Rt.Hon Aminu Achida, Hon. Members SOHA, Malami Basakkwace, Buhari Yerima, and Hon. Abdullahi Randa. Others include State Commissioners, Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname and Hon. Abdullahi Muazu Hassan.

