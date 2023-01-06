Sokoto PDP storms Tureta, Bodinga LGs; receives defectors

It was a moment to behold in Tureta Local Government area when locals in large numbers rolled out the red carpet to receive Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) campaign train as it held its governorship rally in the area on Thursday.

Arriving the venue, the party leaders led by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and gubernatorial candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar, generated excitement among the waiting party faithful the moment they glimpsed at Umar and Tambuwal.

Delivering his remarks, the governorship candidate said, if voted into office, his administration would embark on a consolidation drive to improve and sustain on the noble initiatives of the present administration.

Umar, who is also the Mallam Ubandoma Sokoto, was a bit nostalgic when he said, the moment he set his foot on Tureta Local Government he reminisced his late friend Alhaji Arzika Tureta of blessed memory. He shared his good old memories with the late Arzika Tureta. He, however, seized the opportunity to appeal to the crowd to offer prayers for the soul of the late politician.

Enunciating the political prowess and influence of Arzika Tureta, Umar said his presence aided the landmark victory of the PDP in the area during the 2019 general election. He urged politicians to emulate his striking qualities of connecting with the downtrodden as his popularity even in death was still evidently manifested, adding that the mammoth crowd at the rally confirmed his assertion.

Late Arzika Tureta was regarded as the strongman of Tureta politics. He served at different times as Commissioner.

Umar appreciated the people of the area for standing with the PDP, promising to complete all the ongoing projects and initiate more life changing projects in the area and the state as a whole. At the event, about 4,883 APC members bade farewell to their former party and embraced PDP. They promised to work for the victory of the party at all levels.

Meanwhile, the campaign train in Bodinga received another dazzling and electrifying turnout. Giving out his campaign message to the massive crowd, a highly elated Tambuwal assured them of the resolve of his administration to sustain projects on key areas – notably education, health, agriculture as well as youth and women empowerment programmes.

Mallam Umar, on his part, urged the electorate to vote for all PDP candidates in the upcoming polls.

He also gave a pass mark to the Tambuwal’s administration for executing laudable projects that touched the lives of the common man, promising to build on such initiative for meaningful development.

In the local government, about 7,580 members of APC dumped the party for the PDP.

