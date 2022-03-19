Sokoto queries defaulting primary schools teachers

Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board, has directed the immediate issuance of query to defaulting teachers of some primary school teachers in the State. The Executive Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Altine Shehu Kajiji, gave the directive when he visited some schools in Gwadabawa Local Government Areas in continuation of his surprise visit to Primary and Junior Secondary schools across the state.

He said: “It’s unacceptable to note that only three out of 22 teachers were met at Achida Model Primary School at 8:00,four out 13 met at Ummaruma Model Primary School as at 9:49 while only one female teacher reported to work at Ruggar GIWA Model Primary School as at 10:00 in the morning.” He warned teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board to change for the better as the board will henceforth not tolerate such behaviour from any teacher.

Alhaji Shehu said that he deliberately resorted to paying unannounced visit to schools so as to see things for himself; the commitment or otherwise of both teachers and pupils to learning and teaching. Alhaji Kajiji also directed the Education Secretaries of Wurno and Kware LGEAs to issue queries to all teachers that were not met in their duty post.

He challenged education managers at local government level to brace up to their responsibility of inspection and monitoring of schools under their care. The chairman therefore tasked other stakeholders, especially traditional and religious leaders as well as parents to form the habit of visiting schools within their domains to monitor the performance of pupils and commitment of teachers to work. The SUBEB Chairman, who could hide his joy with a female teacher in Ruggar Giwa, Malama Mariya Abdullahi for her commitment and passion to work, called on other teachers to emulate her. He also promised to pay N20,000 each to three volunteer teachers met in Achida Model Primary School for the period of 10 month.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...